Tamil Nadu vs. Centre: Stalin Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Language Row

The ongoing battle over language policy in India has intensified as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks, calling them “political black comedy at its darkest.” Stalin’s sharp retort comes amid a renewed clash between the DMK government and the BJP-led Centre over the three-language formula and the larger debate on linguistic and regional identity.

The Language Controversy

The DMK has been vocal in its opposition to the Centre’s push for a three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP), arguing that it amounts to an imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states. In response, Yogi Adityanath, in an interview with ANI, accused Stalin of dividing the nation along linguistic lines for political gains. He asserted that Hindi, like Tamil, is a vital part of India’s cultural fabric and should not be a source of division.

“The country should not be divided on the basis of language or region. Tamil is one of the oldest languages in India, and every Indian respects it. So, why should we hate Hindi?” Adityanath questioned, labeling the DMK’s stance as “narrow politics.”

Stalin’s Fiery Response

Refusing to back down, Stalin took to social media, stating that Tamil Nadu does not oppose any language but stands against “imposition and chauvinism.” He accused the BJP of being “rattled” by the DMK’s stance and dismissed Adityanath’s remarks as hypocritical.

“Now, Hon’ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn’t irony – it’s political black comedy at its darkest. We don’t oppose any language; we oppose imposition. This isn’t riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice,” Stalin wrote.

The Delimitation Debate

Beyond language, another contentious issue between Tamil Nadu and the Centre is the upcoming delimitation exercise. The DMK has argued that states that successfully implemented population control policies—primarily in the south—will be unfairly penalized when parliamentary seats are reallocated based on demographic shifts. Stalin has warned that this could reduce the representation of southern states in Parliament despite their strong economic contributions.

A Growing Political Flashpoint

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the BJP and DMK continue to clash over linguistic and regional identity. While the BJP accuses the DMK of using divisive politics, the DMK insists it is fighting for federal rights and cultural dignity.

