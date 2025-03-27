Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Tamil Nadu vs. Centre: Stalin Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Language Row

Tamil Nadu vs. Centre: Stalin Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Language Row

The DMK has been vocal in its opposition to the Centre’s push for a three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP), arguing that it amounts to an imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states.

The ongoing battle over language policy in India has intensified as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks, calling them “political black comedy at its darkest.” Stalin’s sharp retort comes amid a renewed clash between the DMK government and the BJP-led Centre over the three-language formula and the larger debate on linguistic and regional identity.

The Language Controversy

The DMK has been vocal in its opposition to the Centre’s push for a three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP), arguing that it amounts to an imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states. In response, Yogi Adityanath, in an interview with ANI, accused Stalin of dividing the nation along linguistic lines for political gains. He asserted that Hindi, like Tamil, is a vital part of India’s cultural fabric and should not be a source of division.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The country should not be divided on the basis of language or region. Tamil is one of the oldest languages in India, and every Indian respects it. So, why should we hate Hindi?” Adityanath questioned, labeling the DMK’s stance as “narrow politics.”

Stalin’s Fiery Response

Refusing to back down, Stalin took to social media, stating that Tamil Nadu does not oppose any language but stands against “imposition and chauvinism.” He accused the BJP of being “rattled” by the DMK’s stance and dismissed Adityanath’s remarks as hypocritical.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Now, Hon’ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn’t irony – it’s political black comedy at its darkest. We don’t oppose any language; we oppose imposition. This isn’t riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice,” Stalin wrote.

The Delimitation Debate

Beyond language, another contentious issue between Tamil Nadu and the Centre is the upcoming delimitation exercise. The DMK has argued that states that successfully implemented population control policies—primarily in the south—will be unfairly penalized when parliamentary seats are reallocated based on demographic shifts. Stalin has warned that this could reduce the representation of southern states in Parliament despite their strong economic contributions.

A Growing Political Flashpoint

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the BJP and DMK continue to clash over linguistic and regional identity. While the BJP accuses the DMK of using divisive politics, the DMK insists it is fighting for federal rights and cultural dignity.

Also Read: ‘Awara Saand’: Congress Leader Calls Hindu Saints Stray Bull, Deployed For BJP’s Agenda

Filed under

Langauge Row mk stalin

newsx

Tamil Nadu Passes Resolution Against Centre’s Waqf Act Amendments
newsx

Manipur: Controversy Erupts Over Hun-Thadou Festival In Assam
newsx

How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?
newsx

After Years Of Waiting, Kashmir To Get Its First Ever Rail Link Between Katra And...
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sá

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed
newsx

Tamil Nadu vs. Centre: Stalin Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Language Row
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Passes Resolution Against Centre’s Waqf Act Amendments

Tamil Nadu Passes Resolution Against Centre’s Waqf Act Amendments

Manipur: Controversy Erupts Over Hun-Thadou Festival In Assam

Manipur: Controversy Erupts Over Hun-Thadou Festival In Assam

How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?

How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?

After Years Of Waiting, Kashmir To Get Its First Ever Rail Link Between Katra And Srinagar

After Years Of Waiting, Kashmir To Get Its First Ever Rail Link Between Katra And...

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

Entertainment

How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?

How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Faces Legal Hurdle: Why 9 AM Shows Were Canceled

Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Faces Legal Hurdle: Why 9 AM Shows Were Canceled

Mohanlal Watches ‘L2: Empuraan’ First Show With Fans In Kochi, Visuals Go Viral

Mohanlal Watches ‘L2: Empuraan’ First Show With Fans In Kochi, Visuals Go Viral

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?