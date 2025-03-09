Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: RMC Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Six Districts, Govt May Declare School Holidays

Tamil Nadu's RMC has issued a heavy rainfall alert for six districts starting March 10, prompting the state to consider school holidays. Meanwhile, heat intensifies in Chennai.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for multiple districts in Tamil Nadu, forecasting downpours from March 10 onwards. The affected regions include Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram.

Govt Considers School & College Holidays

With the looming rain threat, the Tamil Nadu government is considering declaring holidays for schools and colleges in the affected districts on March 10. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious and stay indoors during the intense rainfall.

Officials will be closely monitoring the situation and providing updates as necessary. Citizens are urged to follow local news and weather alerts to stay informed.

Scorching Heat Continues in Other Parts of Tamil Nadu

While southern districts brace for heavy rainfall, other parts of Tamil Nadu are grappling with extreme heat. Chennai and its suburbs have already recorded the hottest day of the season, with RMC predicting a temperature rise of 2-3°C in the coming days.

Cyclone Fengal’s Aftermath: A Look Back

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were severely impacted by Cyclone Fengal between November 29 and December 1, 2024. The cyclone left 12 people dead and devastated over 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland, causing massive losses to farmers.

The cyclone also caused severe damage to infrastructure:

23,664 electric poles and 997 transformers were knocked down.

1,649 km of electric conductors were damaged.

9,576 km of roads, 1,847 culverts, and 417 water tanks suffered damage.

The cyclone affected 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals in Tamil Nadu.

Following the destruction, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking ₹2,000 crore in interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The total damage assessment stood at ₹2,475 crore, but the central government sanctioned ₹944 crore as an initial relief measure.

Precautionary Measures in Place

With another spell of heavy rain approaching, Tamil Nadu’s disaster management teams and authorities are on high alert to prevent further disruptions and ensure public safety.

