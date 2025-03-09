Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: RMC Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Six Districts, Govt May Declare School Holidays

Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: RMC Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Six Districts, Govt May Declare School Holidays

Tamil Nadu's RMC has issued a heavy rainfall alert for six districts starting March 10, prompting the state to consider school holidays. Meanwhile, heat intensifies in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: RMC Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Six Districts, Govt May Declare School Holidays


The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for multiple districts in Tamil Nadu, forecasting downpours from March 10 onwards. The affected regions include Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Govt Considers School & College Holidays

With the looming rain threat, the Tamil Nadu government is considering declaring holidays for schools and colleges in the affected districts on March 10. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious and stay indoors during the intense rainfall.

Officials will be closely monitoring the situation and providing updates as necessary. Citizens are urged to follow local news and weather alerts to stay informed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Scorching Heat Continues in Other Parts of Tamil Nadu

While southern districts brace for heavy rainfall, other parts of Tamil Nadu are grappling with extreme heat. Chennai and its suburbs have already recorded the hottest day of the season, with RMC predicting a temperature rise of 2-3°C in the coming days.

Cyclone Fengal’s Aftermath: A Look Back

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were severely impacted by Cyclone Fengal between November 29 and December 1, 2024. The cyclone left 12 people dead and devastated over 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland, causing massive losses to farmers.

The cyclone also caused severe damage to infrastructure:

  • 23,664 electric poles and 997 transformers were knocked down.
  • 1,649 km of electric conductors were damaged.
  • 9,576 km of roads, 1,847 culverts, and 417 water tanks suffered damage.
  • The cyclone affected 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals in Tamil Nadu.

Following the destruction, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking ₹2,000 crore in interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The total damage assessment stood at ₹2,475 crore, but the central government sanctioned ₹944 crore as an initial relief measure.

Precautionary Measures in Place

With another spell of heavy rain approaching, Tamil Nadu’s disaster management teams and authorities are on high alert to prevent further disruptions and ensure public safety.

ALSO READ: Aerospace Sector Key to Technological Advancements and Economic Growth: Rajnath Singh

Filed under

heavy rainfall alert Tamil Nadu RMC Tamil Nadu weather Tamil Nadu weather update

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Viral Video: Elon Musk Carries Susie Wiles Bag, Calls Himself ‘Big Fan’ Of Her

Viral Video: Elon Musk Carries Susie Wiles Bag, Calls Himself ‘Big Fan’ Of Her

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India Lifts The Champions Trophy, Beats New Zealand By 4 wickets

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India Lifts The Champions Trophy, Beats New Zealand...

Vivek Oberoi To Ammy Virk, Stars Turn Up To Dubai For India-New Zealand CT 2025 Final

Vivek Oberoi To Ammy Virk, Stars Turn Up To Dubai For India-New Zealand CT 2025...

‘Obscene’ Fashion Show In J&K’s Gulmarg Sparks Religious Outrage, CM Seeks Action

‘Obscene’ Fashion Show In J&K’s Gulmarg Sparks Religious Outrage, CM Seeks Action

Germany’s Friedrich Merz Open to Talks On Sharing UK and French Nuclear Weapons: Report

Germany’s Friedrich Merz Open to Talks On Sharing UK and French Nuclear Weapons: Report

Entertainment

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 66.8 Crore, India Needs 116 Runs

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 66.8 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women