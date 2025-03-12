Tamil Nadu Weather Update Today: Rain With Thunderstorms Expected In 4 Districts Today, IMD Issues Alert

The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning across four districts of Tamil Nadu today. Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram are expected to experience light to moderate rain until 10 AM due to prevailing atmospheric conditions.

Weather Conditions in Tamil Nadu

An atmospheric depression currently lies over the southwestern Bay of Bengal, near Tamil Nadu’s coastal areas. This system is likely to bring scattered rain with thunderstorms to southern and northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today, according to the weather department.

Rainfall Recorded in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rainfall was recorded across several parts of Tamil Nadu yesterday, including Chennai and Coimbatore, which saw a noticeable drop in temperature. The highest rainfall was recorded in:

Kallakurichi – 12 cm (highest in the last 24 hours)

Ramanathapuram – 8 cm

Tiruvarur – 7 cm

Coonoor – 6 cm

Nagapattinam – 6 cm

Rain Forecast for Chennai and Tamil Nadu

The weather department has stated that Chennai will experience partly cloudy skies with a chance of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in select areas.

A broader rain forecast has also been issued for Tamil Nadu, with predictions indicating continued rainfall across the state until March 16 due to another atmospheric depression over the northeast Indian Ocean, near the equator and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Authorities advise residents in the affected districts to stay alert and take necessary precautions, as thunderstorms may cause localized disruptions. Travelers are encouraged to plan accordingly due to the expected wet conditions.

