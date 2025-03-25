‘Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win’: MK Stalin Announces Tamil Nadu MPs To Meet PM Modi Over Delimitation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Monday that the Joint Action Committee, formed to oppose the Centre’s delimitation proposal, has decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submit a formal representation.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced that the Joint Action Committee will meet PM Modi and submit a formal representation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced on Monday that the Joint Action Committee, formed to oppose the Centre’s delimitation proposal, has decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submit a formal representation.

Building on resolutions passed at a recent opposition meeting hosted by Stalin in Chennai, the DMK chief addressed the state assembly, stating, “As the next step, we will meet the Prime Minister along with Tamil Nadu MPs.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Opposition leaders from the southern states convened in Chennai on March 22, where they passed a resolution urging the Centre to maintain the current delimitation status quo for the next 25 years.

Opposition Demands Assurance from Centre

Stalin called on the prime minister to provide a clear assurance that the existing representation of states in Parliament will remain unchanged after the delimitation process.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The Prime Minister should assure this, and necessary amendments should be made to ensure that the current representation of the states is maintained in Parliament post-delimitation,” the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

He also reminded the assembly that in 2024, the Tamil Nadu government had passed a resolution opposing the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha seats.

“Resolutions were again passed stating that the delimitation based on the 1971 census should be extended for another 25 years. States that successfully implemented family planning should not be penalized,” he added.

Southern States Fear Losing Political Representation

The opposition parties believe that the Centre’s proposed delimitation is unfair, as it disproportionately benefits northern states while negatively impacting southern states, which have successfully controlled population growth through family planning initiatives.

Delimitation is the process of redrawing constituency boundaries based on population. Opponents argue that the new proposal could reduce political representation and economic opportunities for southern states while favoring more populous northern states.

Tamil Nadu Unites Against Delimitation

The Chief Minister thanked all parties, including the AIADMK, for standing together in opposition to the proposal.

“Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win,” he declared, emphasizing the state’s strong stance on the issue.

He also highlighted that the awareness campaign launched by the Tamil Nadu government against delimitation has created a significant impact at the national level, drawing attention to the concerns of southern states.