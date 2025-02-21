‘Tamilians Have Lost Lives For Language, Don’t Play With It’: Kamal Haasan On Hindi Row

Kamal urged people not to take language issues lightly, warning that it remains a deeply emotional and significant matter for Tamilians.

Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) chief and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan reaffirmed his party’s commitment to linguistic pride on Friday as he addressed party cadres on MNM’s 8th Foundation Day. Haasan highlighted the sacrifices made by Tamilians to protect their language and cautioned against attempts to undermine it.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Marking the occasion, Haasan hoisted the party flag at MNM headquarters in Chennai, addressing supporters with a speech underscoring the historical struggle of Tamil Nadu against the imposition of Hindi. He urged people not to take language issues lightly, warning that it remains a deeply emotional and significant matter for Tamilians.

“Tamilians have lost their lives for a language. Don’t play with those things. Tamilians, even children, know what language they need. They have the knowledge to choose which language they need,” Haasan asserted, referencing Tamil Nadu’s long-standing resistance to Hindi imposition.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

MNM’s Future

The MNM chief also addressed criticism of his political journey, acknowledging that his entry into politics came later than it should have. He reflected on the potential impact he could have had if he had joined politics two decades earlier.

“I feel I lost because I entered politics too late. If I had entered 20 years ago, my speech and position would have been different,” he remarked.

Looking ahead to MNM’s future, Haasan signaled the party’s political ambitions for the upcoming elections. He declared that the party’s voice would be heard in Parliament this year and in the Tamil Nadu Assembly next year, urging supporters to gear up for the 2026 state elections. “Today we are 8 years old, like a child growing up. This year, our voice will be heard in Parliament, and next year, your voices will reflect in the Assembly,” he told party members, rallying them for the political battles ahead.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: J&K Police And CRPF Conduct Security Drills To Strengthen Crisis Management