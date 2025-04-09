Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Tamilisai Soundararajan’s Father And Ex-Congress Chief Kumari Ananthan Passes Away At 93

Tamilisai Soundararajan’s Father And Ex-Congress Chief Kumari Ananthan Passes Away At 93

Former TN Congress Chief Kumari Ananthan, father of Tamilisai Soundararajan, died at 93 in Chennai. He served as MP and MLA, leaving behind a strong political legacy.

Tamilisai Soundararajan’s Father And Ex-Congress Chief Kumari Ananthan Passes Away At 93


Veteran Congress leader and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President Kumari Ananthan passed away at the age of 93 in Chennai during the early hours of Wednesday, April 9, 2025. He was battling age-related illness.

Kumari Ananthan was the father of senior BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. His death marks the end of an era in Tamil Nadu politics, where he played a crucial role as both a parliamentarian and legislator.

His body has been kept at his daughter Tamilisai’s residence in Saligramam, Chennai, for the public to pay their last respects. Due to his illness, Tamilisai had to cut short her participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent event in Rameswaram, where he inaugurated the newly built Pamban Bridge.

Ananthan’s political legacy runs deep through his family. His daughter Tamilisai Soundararajan is a prominent BJP leader. His nephew, Vijay Vasanth, is the current Member of Parliament from Kanyakumari. His younger brother, the late Vasanthakumar, also served as MP for the same constituency.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kumari Ananthan was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 1977 from Nagercoil, running as a candidate of the Janata Party or Congress (Organisation). Later, in 1980, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Thiruvottiyur constituency. He went on to serve four terms in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and was widely respected for his powerful oratory in Tamil.

He was also a staunch Gandhian, known for following Gandhian principles throughout his political life. During former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s regime, he served as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Palm Tree Workers Welfare Board.

Many political leaders across party lines paid tribute to the veteran leader. BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai expressed his condolences, stating, “The death of Kumari Ananthan, a staunch nationalist, is a loss for Tamil Nadu and the literary world.”

Ananthan’s contribution to the political and social landscape of Tamil Nadu has left an indelible mark. His commitment to public welfare, oratory skills, and dedication to Gandhian values will be remembered for years to come.

ALSO READ: Barmer Boils At 46.4°C: Heatwave Scorches Parts Of India, Delhi Under Yellow Alert

Filed under

Kumari Ananthan death Tamil Nadu Tamilisai Soundararajan father

Senior Congress leader an

‘All Tests Are Normal’: P Chidambaram Breaks Silence After Fainting At Sabarmati Ashram
newsx

What Is Repo Rate And How A Repo Rate Cut Can Shield India From Trump’s...
newsx

NIA Team Reaches US To Secure Extradition Of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana
newsx

Stock Market Crash: Sensex Falls Over 460 Points, Nifty Drop As US Trade Tensions Mount
newsx

Good News | RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 bps To 6%; Home Loan EMIs...
The Bombay High Court has

Kunal Kamra vs Eknath Shinde: Bombay HC Issues Notice To Shiv Sena MLA, Mumbai Police
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘All Tests Are Normal’: P Chidambaram Breaks Silence After Fainting At Sabarmati Ashram

‘All Tests Are Normal’: P Chidambaram Breaks Silence After Fainting At Sabarmati Ashram

What Is Repo Rate And How A Repo Rate Cut Can Shield India From Trump’s Tariff Blow

What Is Repo Rate And How A Repo Rate Cut Can Shield India From Trump’s...

NIA Team Reaches US To Secure Extradition Of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

NIA Team Reaches US To Secure Extradition Of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

Stock Market Crash: Sensex Falls Over 460 Points, Nifty Drop As US Trade Tensions Mount

Stock Market Crash: Sensex Falls Over 460 Points, Nifty Drop As US Trade Tensions Mount

Good News | RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 bps To 6%; Home Loan EMIs Set To Decrease

Good News | RBI Cuts Repo Rate By 25 bps To 6%; Home Loan EMIs...

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead His Upcoming Movie

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer In ‘Logout’

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank