Tamilisai Soundararajan’s Father And Ex-Congress Chief Kumari Ananthan Passes Away At 93

Former TN Congress Chief Kumari Ananthan, father of Tamilisai Soundararajan, died at 93 in Chennai. He served as MP and MLA, leaving behind a strong political legacy.

Veteran Congress leader and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President Kumari Ananthan passed away at the age of 93 in Chennai during the early hours of Wednesday, April 9, 2025. He was battling age-related illness.

Kumari Ananthan was the father of senior BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. His death marks the end of an era in Tamil Nadu politics, where he played a crucial role as both a parliamentarian and legislator.

His body has been kept at his daughter Tamilisai’s residence in Saligramam, Chennai, for the public to pay their last respects. Due to his illness, Tamilisai had to cut short her participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent event in Rameswaram, where he inaugurated the newly built Pamban Bridge.

Ananthan’s political legacy runs deep through his family. His daughter Tamilisai Soundararajan is a prominent BJP leader. His nephew, Vijay Vasanth, is the current Member of Parliament from Kanyakumari. His younger brother, the late Vasanthakumar, also served as MP for the same constituency.

Kumari Ananthan was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 1977 from Nagercoil, running as a candidate of the Janata Party or Congress (Organisation). Later, in 1980, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Thiruvottiyur constituency. He went on to serve four terms in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and was widely respected for his powerful oratory in Tamil.

He was also a staunch Gandhian, known for following Gandhian principles throughout his political life. During former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s regime, he served as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Palm Tree Workers Welfare Board.

Many political leaders across party lines paid tribute to the veteran leader. BJP Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai expressed his condolences, stating, “The death of Kumari Ananthan, a staunch nationalist, is a loss for Tamil Nadu and the literary world.”

Ananthan’s contribution to the political and social landscape of Tamil Nadu has left an indelible mark. His commitment to public welfare, oratory skills, and dedication to Gandhian values will be remembered for years to come.

