Tantrik Injures Baby’s Eye In Madhya Pradesh; Hangs Six-Month Old Upside Down Over Fire

In a horrifying incident from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a six-month-old baby suffered severe eye injuries after being hung upside down over a fire by an occultist during an "exorcism" ritual. The shocking event has left the child at risk of losing his eyesight, with doctors uncertain about his recovery.

The incident, which took place on March 13 under the jurisdiction of Kolaras police station, came to light after officials revealed the brutal details of the ritual. The baby’s parents had taken him to the house of an occultist, Raghuveer Dhakad, hoping to find a cure for some discomfort their child was experiencing. However, what was supposed to be a simple treatment turned into an exorcism ritual, with the tantrik claiming that the child was haunted by spirits.

Doctors Uncertain About Eye Recovery

Authorities discovered the case when the parents rushed their son to the Shivpuri district hospital for urgent medical attention.

Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathod confirmed the incident, stating, “The boy is being treated at the hospital.” He further added that a case has been registered against the occultist based on a complaint filed by village Kotwar Janved Parihar, a local informant responsible for reporting crimes.

Despite the severity of the case, police have yet to arrest Dhakad, and the investigation is ongoing.

Shivpuri district hospital’s ophthalmologist, Dr. Girish Chaturvedi, provided an update on the infant’s condition. “We will know only after 72 hours if his eyesight will be restored. His eyes are seriously injured,” he stated. The baby remains in the intensive care unit (ICU) as doctors monitor his condition closely.

Similar Cases of Occult Practices Reported

This disturbing case is not an isolated incident. Just last month, in Ghaziabad, a 65-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman and her teenage daughter under the pretense of performing occult rituals. The accused claimed he could bring back the woman’s estranged husband through his so-called supernatural powers.

According to officials, the man had repeatedly assaulted the woman over the past year. He was eventually booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Authorities have urged people to be cautious of such fraudulent occult practices and to seek medical and legal assistance instead of resorting to unscientific rituals that could result in harm or even loss of life. Meanwhile, the investigation into the Shivpuri incident continues as police work to bring the accused to justice.