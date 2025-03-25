Targeted Increase In Cattle Female-To-Male Ratio And Milk Production Plan In Telangana: Lok Sabha Budget Session 2025

In a recent Rajya Sabha session, BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy raised a question regarding the Artificial Insemination of Sex-Sorted Semen Program. He inquired about the targeted increase in the female-to-male ratio of cattle over the next 3 years and the expected rise in milk production during the same period.

In a recent Rajya Sabha session, BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy raised a question regarding the Artificial Insemination of Sex-Sorted Semen Program. He inquired about the targeted increase in the female-to-male ratio of cattle over the next three years and the expected rise in milk production during the same period.

Responding to the query, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, highlighted the significance of animal husbandry in India’s rural economy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Around 10 crore farmers in the country are engaged in animal husbandry, and nearly 70% of them are women. It provides them with a source of livelihood. Since the Modi government came to power in 2014, efforts have been made to enhance both productivity and production,” he stated.

He further emphasized the impact of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, introduced in 2014, which has significantly boosted milk production in India.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“In 2014-15, India’s milk production was 146.3 million metric tons, and by 2023-24, it increased to 239.30 million metric tons—registering a growth of 63.5%. Over the next three years, we aim to further enhance this growth by 15%,” the minister informed the House.

Technological Interventions to Improve Cattle Ratio

Addressing the question on improving the female-to-male ratio in cattle, Singh elaborated on two major technologies being used:

Sex-Sorted Semen Technology This method has yielded 90% female calves through targeted artificial insemination, significantly contributing to increased milk production. IVF (In-Vitro Fertilization) Technology While IVF is highly effective, it remains expensive, costing around ₹20,000 per procedure. Research is ongoing to make it more affordable for Indian farmers.

The minister assured the House that the government is committed to strengthening the dairy sector by implementing these advanced breeding technologies while ensuring economic benefits for farmers.

Implementation of Sex-Sorted Semen Technology in Cattle Breeding

Through sex-sorted artificial insemination, 90% of the offspring born are female calves, significantly boosting milk production and productivity.

The responsibility of conducting sex-sorted artificial insemination lies with state governments. The central government provides the semen, which is then distributed to farmers through state authorities. However, due to administrative challenges in some states, the implementation of this process has been slow.

Regarding Telangana, the government has emphasized the importance of recording the usage of sex-sorted semen and vaccinations on the Pashudhan App. Based on this data, payments will be made to Maitri (Multi-Purpose Artificial Insemination Technicians in Rural India) to ensure smooth execution of the program.

Also Read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers at Hanuman Temple Before Budget Presentation