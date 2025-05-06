Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
  'Targeted Terror Leaders of Jaish and Lashkar': Indian Forces Launch Operation Sindoor Over Pakistan's Terror Bases

‘Targeted Terror Leaders of Jaish and Lashkar’: Indian Forces Launch Operation Sindoor Over Pakistan’s Terror Bases

In a powerful and carefully coordinated response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a joint operation called Operation Sindoor, striking multiple terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Indian Armed Forces launched a joint operation called Operation Sindoor, striking multiple terror camps located in Pakistan


In a powerful and carefully coordinated response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a joint operation called Operation Sindoor, striking multiple terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were aimed at eliminating senior leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, two terror groups believed to be behind repeated attacks on Indian soil.

The operation, which began in the early hours of Wednesday, involved precision strike weapon systems deployed by the Army, Air Force, and Navy, according to senior defense officials. The weapons included advanced technology such as loitering munitions, capable of hovering over a target area before locking in and striking with high accuracy.

Intelligence Agencies Provided Exact Coordinates

Defense sources revealed that the targets were not randomly selected but were identified with specific intelligence inputs. Indian intelligence agencies had been tracking the movement of top terror operatives, and they passed on the exact coordinates of the camps to the military. “The attacks were carried out from Indian soil only,” officials said, stressing that there was no airspace violation or cross-border troop movement.

This careful planning was part of India’s effort to keep the operation focused, within legal bounds, and non-escalatory, while still delivering a clear message.

Targets Included Terror Leaders of Jaish and Lashkar

The Indian forces had a very specific goal: to go after the top leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, both of which have been involved in organizing and supporting terror strikes against India over the years. “The Indian forces had selected the location for strikes with the intent of targeting top Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar leadership for their role in sponsoring terrorist activities in India,” the defense establishment confirmed.

Though the names of the leaders targeted have not yet been released, the focus on high-value individuals suggests this was more than just a symbolic strike—it was a calculated effort to disrupt command-and-control operations of these terror groups.

Joint Army-Air Force Operation Using Precision Weapons

The strikes were part of a joint mission carried out by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. This level of coordination is rare and demonstrates the seriousness of the response. “The attacks on the multiple targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under #OperationSindoor was a joint operation by the Indian Army and Air Force using precision strike weapons,” sources said.

By using modern long-range precision weapons and coordinating across forces, India showed both its growing military capability and its intent to act decisively when provoked.

Civil Airspace Impacted in Northern Region

Following the strikes, changes in airspace protocols led to disruption of civilian flights across northern India. Commercial airline IndiGo confirmed that several of its flights had to be rescheduled or diverted.

“Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala are impacted. Flights to/from Bikaner are also impacted by the current airspace restrictions,” IndiGo said in a statement.

These restrictions are common during or after military operations and indicate that airspace control is being tightened as a precautionary measure.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Measured but Strong Message

This latest military action comes just two weeks after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national were gunned down in cold blood. That brutal act triggered widespread outrage and is widely believed to have set the stage for Operation Sindoor.

Indian officials have made it clear that the goal of the strikes was to send a message to terror networks, not to provoke Pakistan or escalate into a broader conflict. By staying within its own territory and avoiding Pakistani military targets, India appears to be exercising restraint while firmly responding to terrorism.

