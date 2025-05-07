Targets Of Operation Sindoor Uncovered: JeM And LeT Headquarters Among Strategic Sites Hit By Indian Forces

Following the deadly April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted counter-terror offensive deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

#OperationSindoor | More information on the terrorist hotbed targeted by the Indian armed forces- 1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Jaish-e-Mohammad Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan- This Markaz serves as the operational headquarter of JeM and associated with terrorist plannings including… pic.twitter.com/EMpWU2txKT — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur: The Heart of JeM’s Network

Located on the Karachi-Torkham Highway, just outside Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Markaz Subhan Allah is more than just a training facility. Spread over a sprawling 15-acre complex, this Markaz acts as the operational headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). It has been central to the group’s terror blueprint, including the Pulwama suicide bombing of February 14, 2019.

#OperationSindoor | 8. Shawai Nallah Camp is one of the most important camps of LeT and is used for recruitment, registration and training of LeT cadres. This camp has been functional since early 2000:Sources to ANI pic.twitter.com/OAVjVR1WFu — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

According to intelligence sources, the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack were trained at this very site. Housing over 600 cadres, it also serves as the residence for JeM’s senior leadership—Maulana Masood Azhar, his brothers, and the group’s de-facto chief, Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar. While Masood Azhar remains under protective custody in Islamabad or Rawalpindi, operational control rests with Asghar.

The facility is heavily equipped—not just with arms training infrastructure but with amenities such as a gymnasium, swimming pool, horse stables, and even an ‘Al Hijama’ cupping therapy centre. The presence of such facilities points to long-term cadre development and physical conditioning of fidayeen units. The Markaz also hosts religious indoctrination sessions. In November 2024, Masood Azhar addressed his followers here after a two-year gap, issuing calls for revenge and reiterating anti-India sentiments.

Ties to international networks have been well-established. JeM continues to receive support from Gulf countries and Pakistani state institutions. Weapons, including leftover NATO M4 rifles from Afghanistan, are smuggled through this facility, arranged by Asghar using routes via Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke: Lashkar’s Breeding Ground

Established in 2000 in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke (Sheikhupura district), Markaz Taiba functions as the central training and ideological base for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It is widely considered the alma mater for LeT cadres and was a key target in Operation Sindoor due to its long-standing involvement in training jihadis for infiltration into Indian-administered Kashmir.

Tehra Kalan Facility, Shakargarh: Infiltration Hub Disguised as Clinic

Another key target was a Jaish facility at Tehra Kalan in the Sarjal area of District Narowal. Hidden within the premises of a Primary Health Centre, this facility functioned as JeM’s principal launching pad for infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir. Its concealment under a medical front showcases the group’s strategic effort to evade scrutiny and disguise military-grade operations as civilian infrastructure.

Other Notable Targets

India’s offensive also hit several other active and strategic locations across the region:

Mehmoona Joya Facility (Sialkot) : Suspected to be involved in advanced weapons training and safe housing for operatives.

: Suspected to be involved in advanced weapons training and safe housing for operatives. Markaz Ahle Hadith (Barnala, Bhimber) : Used as a religious front for radicalization and logistical support.

: Used as a religious front for radicalization and logistical support. Markaz Abbas (Kotli) and Maskar Raheel Shahid (Kotli District) : Both facilities have served as backup training centres for sleeper cells.

and : Both facilities have served as backup training centres for sleeper cells. Shawai Nallah Camp (Muzaffarabad) : Used for jungle warfare training, suited to PoK’s mountainous terrain.

: Used for jungle warfare training, suited to PoK’s mountainous terrain. Markaz Syedna Bilal: Believed to be a newly operational terror training point, details remain classified.

All nine targets under Operation Sindoor were carefully chosen, based on actionable intelligence and confirmed links to previous attacks on Indian soil. India’s approach has remained focused, avoiding escalation with Pakistan’s regular forces while neutralising infrastructures that pose a direct threat to national security.

