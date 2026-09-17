Tata Sons Power Row: N Chandrasekaran Gets 5-Year Extension, Noel Tata Votes Against — What’s Behind The Rift?

Tata Sons has reappointed N Chandrasekaran as its Executive Chairman for another five-year term, but the decision has opened a fresh chapter in the ongoing differences between the company’s board and the Tata Trusts. The move comes just weeks after Chandrasekaran had indicated that he would not seek another term when his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027.

Chandrasekaran Gets Another Five-Year Term

On September 17, the Tata Sons board approved Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for a fresh five-year term. The decision was backed by four directors, while Tata Trusts Chairman Noel N Tata voted against it. Chandrasekaran had earlier informed Tata Trusts that he would not offer himself for reappointment after the end of his current tenure. The Trusts had subsequently said they respected his decision and planned to begin the process of finding his successor through a selection committee. The latest board decision therefore marks a significant change from the transition plan discussed last month.

Why Noel Tata Opposed The Decision

Noel Tata has described the reappointment as illegal, arguing that the Trusts had already accepted Chandrasekaran’s decision to step down and had asked Tata Sons to begin the succession process. The Trusts have maintained that a selection committee should be constituted in accordance with Tata Sons’ Articles of Association. They have also raised questions over Chandrasekaran’s position as a director, pointing to a general meeting that could not proceed for lack of quorum.

Fresh Governance Battle Within Tata

The disagreement now puts Tata Sons and the Tata Trusts on opposing sides over one of the group’s most important leadership decisions. The Trusts have said they remain committed to an “orderly and timely leadership transition”, while the Tata Sons board has backed Chandrasekaran’s continuation. With both sides holding different positions on the validity and process of the reappointment, the dispute could now move into a broader governance and legal battle over how Tata Sons should be run and how its future leadership is decided.

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