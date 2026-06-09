TCS Nashik Conversion Row: Charge Sheet Names Nida Khan, Alleges Conversion Pressure, Exploitation, Fraud And Emotional Manipulation

A detailed charge sheet filed by Nashik Police in the high-profile TCS case has brought forward serious allegations of psychological manipulation, sexual exploitation, financial fraud and sustained pressure on a Hindu woman to convert her religion. According to the victim’s statement recorded in the charge sheet, the process allegedly began inside the workplace, where a group of colleagues gradually gained her trust before attempting to influence her personal beliefs and decisions.

Alleged Religious Targeting Began Inside Office

The woman alleged that colleagues identified as Danish, Tausif, Shafi Sheikh and Shah Rukh Qureshi frequently initiated discussions about religion during office breaks.

She claimed that Tausif often made derogatory remarks about her caste and passed objectionable comments regarding Hindu customs and traditions. According to her statement, whenever she observed Hindu fasts such as Ekadashi or Chaturthi, the accused allegedly mocked her faith and compared Hindu practices with Islamic rituals.

Emotional Vulnerability Allegedly Exploited

The charge sheet states that after the woman failed an internal company training examination, Danish and Tausif allegedly used her emotional distress as an opportunity to become closer to her under the pretext of helping with studies.

Instead of focusing on academic assistance, they allegedly introduced religious content and repeatedly discussed Islam. The victim claimed Danish gradually distanced her emotionally from her family and projected himself as the only person genuinely concerned about her well-being.

Investigators noted allegations that she was encouraged to watch videos of Islamic preachers, including Zakir Naik and Dr Israr Ahmed, and was repeatedly told that accepting Islam could help resolve her mental stress and personal difficulties.

Marriage Promise And Alleged Sexual Exploitation

According to the charge sheet, Danish allegedly took the woman on a trip to Lonavala in August 2023 and expressed his desire to marry her.

The victim further alleged that he later took her to a resort near Trimbak Road without informing her family and established a physical relationship after promising marriage. She claimed similar incidents continued afterwards.

The charge sheet also contains allegations of sexual exploitation linked to promises of marriage.

Financial Fraud Allegations Surface

Alongside allegations of sexual exploitation, the victim accused Danish of using her money for personal expenses, including visits to expensive cafes, household shopping, branded clothing, luxury watches and other purchases.

She alleged that he gained access to her banking details and UPI credentials and regularly withdrew money through online and cash transactions.

New Accused Allegedly Joined Conversion Process

The charge sheet states that in 2024, another colleague, identified as Nida Khan, became actively involved.

The victim claimed Nida repeatedly told her that Hindu beliefs were misleading and encouraged her to adopt Islamic practices. Along with Danish and Tausif, she allegedly persuaded the woman to learn Arabic, wear a burqa and offer regular prayers.

The woman further alleged that she was repeatedly warned that abandoning the conversion process would bring divine punishment upon her and her family.

Pressure To Formally Convert During Bakrid

According to the victim, she was informed that merely following Islamic customs was insufficient and that she would eventually have to recite the Kalma to become a Muslim.

She alleged that around Bakrid she was encouraged to formally convert and was told it would be her “greatest sacrifice.” Nida provided her with a burqa and pressured her to complete the process.

The charge sheet further records allegations that the woman was told her Hindu name would no longer be accepted after conversion and that she would need a new Islamic name. Danish allegedly suggested the name “Hania.”

Alleged Conversion Ceremony And Digital Erasure

The victim claimed that on June 5, 2025, Danish reminded her that she would have to recite the Kalma during Bakrid.

The following day, despite being on leave, he allegedly called her repeatedly and asked her to meet near Pathardi Village Road. She claimed he stopped at an isolated location and made her recite the Kalma in Arabic.

Afterward, she was allegedly instructed to delete photographs, chats and personal records connected to him. She also claimed she was told to limit contact with other men and reduce her social media activity.

Religious Monitoring And Lifestyle Changes

The charge sheet records allegations that after learning she had recited the Kalma, Nida took her to her residence, where she was taught to wear a burqa and perform namaz.

The victim alleged she was regularly required to attend religious sessions and was taught Islamic practices, including rituals connected to purification and menstruation.

During Ramadan, she claimed Danish and Tausif repeatedly encouraged her to observe fasting. Eventually, she completed all 30 fasts and alleged that the accused closely monitored whether she was following religious practices properly.

She also claimed Danish objected to Western clothing and insisted that she wear fully covered traditional attire.

Blackmail And Workplace Harassment Alleged

The woman alleged that when Danish left for a 40-day religious programme in late 2025, Tausif began blackmailing her.

According to her statement, he threatened to reveal details of her relationship to her family and warned that her job could be affected. She alleged that he later used these threats to molest her multiple times inside the office pantry.

The victim further claimed that when she informed Danish after his return, he ignored her concerns.

Plans To Change Identity Documents

According to the charge sheet, Tausif allegedly suggested that since she had already recited the Kalma, her official documents should also be changed.

He reportedly referred to a “Malegaon team” that could help alter her identity records. The victim alleged that Danish then asked her to bring original documents from home, which she later handed over to him.

The charge sheet also records allegations that she was advised to temporarily shift to Pune, later move to Mumbai and conceal the conversion from her family.

Tausif allegedly suggested obtaining a passport and relocating to Malaysia, where a relative could help her settle.

Married Status Allegedly Hidden

A major turning point came in February 2026, when the victim allegedly received calls and messages from an unknown WhatsApp number.

After repeated questioning, Danish allegedly admitted that he was already married and had two children. The woman claimed he had previously denied rumours about his marriage. According to her statement, Danish later told her that their relationship had been “sacrificed for Allah” and encouraged her to speak with his wife, Mahirin.

The victim alleged that Mahirin contacted her using the name “Hania,” raising suspicions because she already knew the Islamic name allegedly assigned to her.

Investigators Detail Pattern Of Manipulation

The charge sheet outlines what investigators describe as a prolonged and systematic pattern of alleged emotional manipulation, sexual exploitation, financial misuse and sustained pressure aimed at religious conversion. The case remains under investigation, and the allegations detailed in the charge sheet are yet to be tested in court.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad-Mumbai Bullet Train DPR Finalised: 761-km High-Speed Rail to Cut Travel Time to 3 Hours