TD Bank To Close 38 Branches Across 10 US States After $3 Billion Fine, Full List Here

TD Bank has announced the closure of 38 branches across 10 states in the US, even as it reassures customers of a smooth transition process. This major move comes months after the Canadian banking giant faced a hefty $3 billion fine for failing to stop money laundering linked to drug cartels.
In a statement shared with Banking Dive, a TD Bank spokesperson emphasized the institution’s dedication to supporting its customers during the upcoming transitions. “We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for our impacted customers and colleagues and look forward to continuing to provide legendary service via one of our approximately 1,100 stores or any channel our customers choose,” the spokesperson said.
Despite the upcoming closures, the bank confirmed that it still intends to open 150 new branches by 2027 as part of its long-term expansion strategy.
Branches Scheduled for Closure by State
Connecticut
-
North Branford: 1289 Foxon Rd
-
Torrington: 215 High St
District of Columbia
-
1611 Wisconsin Avenue NW
Florida
-
Daytona Beach: 1590 South Nova Rd
-
Lake City: 160 NW Main Blvd
-
Miami Beach: 500 Collins Ave
Massachusetts
-
Bradford: 860 South Main St
-
East Longmeadow: 465 North Main St
-
Framingham: 420 Franklin St
-
Holyoke: 50 Holyoke St
-
Methuen: 547 Broadway
-
Tewksbury: 2345 Main St
Maine
-
Fairfield: 112 Main St
-
Fort Kent: 62 West Main St
-
Gorham: 95 Main St
-
Houlton: 6 North St
New Hampshire
-
Bristol: 10 N Main St
-
Contoocook: 884 Main St
-
Hampton: 40 High St
-
Wilton: 905 Elm St
New Jersey
-
Cedar Grove: 85 Pompton Ave #107
-
Holmdel: 670 Laurel Ave
-
Marlton: 191 E. Rte. 70
-
Ringwood: 145 Skyline Dr
-
Flemington: 1 Royal Rd
-
Spring Lake Heights: 555 Warren Ave
New York
-
New York: 125 Park Ave
-
New York: 451 Lexington Ave
-
Middletown: 156 Dolson Ave. #A-B
-
Greenlawn: 460 Pulaski Rd
-
Plattsburgh: 136 Margaret St
Pennsylvania
-
Philadelphia: 8600 Germantown Pike
-
Frazer: 101 Lancaster Ave
-
Morrisville: 346 West Trenton Ave
South Carolina
-
Columbia: 1501 Main St
-
Greer: 6 Elmshorn Dr
Virginia
-
Centreville: 6200 Multiplex Dr
-
Reston: 1750 North Hampton Ave
Background on the Fine
The branch shutdowns follow a significant legal setback for TD Bank. Last year, the financial institution pleaded guilty to serious compliance failures and was fined over $3 billion for its role in enabling money laundering activities linked to drug cartels. The case drew international attention and prompted stronger scrutiny over its operational protocols.
Looking Ahead
Although this round of closures may cause inconvenience for some customers, TD Bank reassures the public that alternative branches and digital banking platforms will continue to offer full services. With a plan to add 150 new branches by 2027, the bank appears to be shifting its strategy to align with changing market demands and digital trends.