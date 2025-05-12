TD Bank To Close 38 Branches Across 10 US States After $3 Billion Fine, Full List Here

TD Bank will close 38 branches across 10 US states after a $3B fine, but plans to expand by 2027. Affected customers assured of smooth transition. Full closure list inside.

TD Bank has announced the closure of 38 branches across 10 states in the US, even as it reassures customers of a smooth transition process. This major move comes months after the Canadian banking giant faced a hefty $3 billion fine for failing to stop money laundering linked to drug cartels.

In a statement shared with Banking Dive, a TD Bank spokesperson emphasized the institution’s dedication to supporting its customers during the upcoming transitions. “We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for our impacted customers and colleagues and look forward to continuing to provide legendary service via one of our approximately 1,100 stores or any channel our customers choose,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the upcoming closures, the bank confirmed that it still intends to open 150 new branches by 2027 as part of its long-term expansion strategy.

Branches Scheduled for Closure by State

Connecticut

North Branford: 1289 Foxon Rd

Torrington: 215 High St

District of Columbia

1611 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Florida

Daytona Beach: 1590 South Nova Rd

Lake City: 160 NW Main Blvd

Miami Beach: 500 Collins Ave

Massachusetts

Bradford: 860 South Main St

East Longmeadow: 465 North Main St

Framingham: 420 Franklin St

Holyoke: 50 Holyoke St

Methuen: 547 Broadway

Tewksbury: 2345 Main St

Maine

Fairfield: 112 Main St

Fort Kent: 62 West Main St

Gorham: 95 Main St

Houlton: 6 North St

New Hampshire

Bristol: 10 N Main St

Contoocook: 884 Main St

Hampton: 40 High St

Wilton: 905 Elm St

New Jersey

Cedar Grove: 85 Pompton Ave #107

Holmdel: 670 Laurel Ave

Marlton: 191 E. Rte. 70

Ringwood: 145 Skyline Dr

Flemington: 1 Royal Rd

Spring Lake Heights: 555 Warren Ave

New York

New York: 125 Park Ave

New York: 451 Lexington Ave

Middletown: 156 Dolson Ave. #A-B

Greenlawn: 460 Pulaski Rd

Plattsburgh: 136 Margaret St

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia: 8600 Germantown Pike

Frazer: 101 Lancaster Ave

Morrisville: 346 West Trenton Ave

South Carolina

Columbia: 1501 Main St

Greer: 6 Elmshorn Dr

Virginia

Centreville: 6200 Multiplex Dr

Reston: 1750 North Hampton Ave

Background on the Fine

The branch shutdowns follow a significant legal setback for TD Bank. Last year, the financial institution pleaded guilty to serious compliance failures and was fined over $3 billion for its role in enabling money laundering activities linked to drug cartels. The case drew international attention and prompted stronger scrutiny over its operational protocols.

Looking Ahead

Although this round of closures may cause inconvenience for some customers, TD Bank reassures the public that alternative branches and digital banking platforms will continue to offer full services. With a plan to add 150 new branches by 2027, the bank appears to be shifting its strategy to align with changing market demands and digital trends.