Monday, March 10, 2025
TDP MP’s BIG Announcement In Andhra Pradesh For Population Growth Amid Delimitation Row

Kalisetty Appalanaidu, the Member of Parliament from Vizianagaram for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has introduced an incentive plan aimed at encouraging population growth in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP MP’s BIG Announcement In Andhra Pradesh For Population Growth Amid Delimitation Row


Kalisetty Appalanaidu, the Member of Parliament from Vizianagaram for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has introduced an incentive plan aimed at encouraging population growth in Andhra Pradesh. The announcement, made during a public address in Vizianagaram, promises financial rewards for women who give birth to a third child. According to Appalanaidu, a woman having a third child who is a girl will be awarded Rs 50,000, while those having a boy will receive a cow. This initiative has sparked considerable attention and discussion across the state.

Strategy For Population Growth

Appalanaidu’s announcement follows similar statements by key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who have both spoken about the need for population growth. The Chief Minister, during a program in Markapur, Prakasam district, recently declared that maternity leave would be granted to all female employees in the state, irrespective of how many children they have.

6 Months Maternity Leave For All No. Of Children

Previously, female government employees were entitled to six months of paid maternity leave for only their first two births. However, this policy has now been expanded to cover all children, aiming to provide greater support for working women. Chief Minister Naidu’s statement on encouraging women to have as many children as possible reflects the government’s intention to bolster family growth in the state.

Appalanaidu’s proposal has been seen as a direct response to these political shifts, with his plan aimed at rewarding families that have more than two children, a move that has garnered praise from various quarters. By offering monetary rewards and a cow, Appalanaidu hopes to encourage families to consider having a third child, which could have long-term demographic benefits for the state.

The announcement of such incentives has reignited discussions on the government’s population policy and its approach to demographic sustainability. While some have hailed the move, others have raised concerns about its long-term effectiveness and impact on society.

As Andhra Pradesh continues to focus on supporting families and encouraging larger families through new policies and initiatives, Appalanaidu’s proposal represents a bold and unconventional approach to addressing the state’s population goals.

