Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Rippling Co-Founder Accuses Wife, Chennai Police Of Harassment In Custody Battle

Rippling Co-Founder Accuses Wife, Chennai Police Of Harassment In Custody Battle

Sankar claimed that Chennai police are tracking his phone, car, and financial transactions illegally without an FIR.

Rippling Co-Founder Accuses Wife, Chennai Police Of Harassment In Custody Battle

Prasanna Sankar


Tech entrepreneur and co-founder of HR-tech startup Rippling, Prasanna Sankar, has accused his estranged wife, Dhivya, and the Chennai police of harassment amid an ongoing divorce and custody battle over their nine-year-old son. In a series of social media posts, Sankar claimed that the police are attempting to extort Rs 25 lakh from him while probing a “kidnap” complaint filed by his wife.

Techie Alleges Harassment and Extortion

Sankar alleged that his wife had an extramarital affair, leading to their divorce proceedings. As part of their settlement, he was required to pay her Rs 9 crore and Rs 4.3 lakh per month while sharing joint custody of their son. However, he claimed that his wife “abducted” their child to the US, prompting him to file an international child abduction case. A US court ruled in his favor, resulting in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between them.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the agreement, Sankar alleged that his wife refused to comply with the MoU, particularly regarding the child’s passport deposit in a shared locker. He further claimed that when he attempted to enforce the legal agreement, Dhivya filed multiple police complaints against him, including allegations of domestic violence, rape, and circulating private videos charges that Singapore police reportedly dismissed as baseless.

Chennai Police Accused of Tracking and Threatening

Sankar claimed that Chennai police are tracking his phone, car, and financial transactions illegally without an FIR. He also alleged that officers from the Thirumangalam police station have been harassing his friend, Gokul, who helped pick up his son. According to him, Gokul has been detained for three days without being produced before a magistrate. Sankar accused the police of coercing his friend to testify against him and threatening him with further consequences if he did not delete his social media posts.

In another allegation, Sankar stated that the police raided an Airbnb he was staying at and seized the phone of a caretaker he had paid via UPI. He claimed that law enforcement officials are preparing for a joint press conference with his wife to level further accusations against him.

Fearing Arrest, Techie Goes Into Hiding

Sankar stated that he fled with his son after police arrived at his hotel, fearing wrongful arrest. He also shared on social media that he had provided authorities with proof that his son was safe and “happy,” yet they continued to pursue him.

The tech entrepreneur further claimed that police officers demanded Rs 25 lakh in exchange for releasing Gokul from custody. “The Thirumangalam, Chennai police station is harassing me for money knowing that I’m a successful founder. The AC and the SI have asked me for Rs 25 lakh to release my friend. Please RT for support,” he wrote on X.

Wife’s Counterclaims and Police Response

Meanwhile, Dhivya alleged that Sankar forcibly took their son away and never returned him. She claimed that they are both US citizens and had recently returned to India, following which Sankar allegedly abducted the child. Local media reports also suggest that Dhivya has accused him of transferring their matrimonial assets to his father’s name to evade taxes. A senior Chennai police official has denied Sankar’s allegations, calling them “baseless”.

ALSO READ: Karnataka: Who Is KN Rajanna And Why Are His ‘Honey Trap’ Allegations Controversial?

Filed under

Chennai Police Harassment Chennai Techie

Delhi Budget 2025: Capita

Delhi Budget 2025: Capital Gears Up For Budget Session, CM Rekha Gupta To Introduce ‘Viksit...
Tech entrepreneur and co-

Rippling Co-Founder Accuses Wife, Chennai Police Of Harassment In Custody Battle
China unveils a deep-sea

What Is China’s Deep-Sea Cable-Cutting Device Raising Global Security Concerns?
Former Indian cricketer a

Harbhajan Singh Faces Backlash Over ‘London Me Kaali Taxi Ka…’ Remark On Jofra Archer
Greenland's PM slams U.S.

Cultural Exchange Or Annexation Move? Why Is Second Lady Usha Vance Visiting Greenland
newsx

Israel Strikes Gaza’s Largest Southern Hospital Killing 2, Confirmed Gaza Health Ministry
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Budget 2025: Capital Gears Up For Budget Session, CM Rekha Gupta To Introduce ‘Viksit Delhi’ Budget Tomorrow

Delhi Budget 2025: Capital Gears Up For Budget Session, CM Rekha Gupta To Introduce ‘Viksit...

What Is China’s Deep-Sea Cable-Cutting Device Raising Global Security Concerns?

What Is China’s Deep-Sea Cable-Cutting Device Raising Global Security Concerns?

Harbhajan Singh Faces Backlash Over ‘London Me Kaali Taxi Ka…’ Remark On Jofra Archer

Harbhajan Singh Faces Backlash Over ‘London Me Kaali Taxi Ka…’ Remark On Jofra Archer

Cultural Exchange Or Annexation Move? Why Is Second Lady Usha Vance Visiting Greenland

Cultural Exchange Or Annexation Move? Why Is Second Lady Usha Vance Visiting Greenland

Israel Strikes Gaza’s Largest Southern Hospital Killing 2, Confirmed Gaza Health Ministry

Israel Strikes Gaza’s Largest Southern Hospital Killing 2, Confirmed Gaza Health Ministry

Entertainment

Conan O’Brien To Receive Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Amid Kennedy Center Controversy

Conan O’Brien To Receive Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Amid Kennedy Center Controversy

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?