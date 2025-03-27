‘Tech Keeps Surprising’: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Shares AI-Generated Ghibli-Style Avatar On X | Watch

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis surprised social media users on Thursday by sharing a Studio Ghibli-style animated video of himself. He posted the clip on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressing his amazement at modern technology.

Fadnavis’ Reaction to AI-Generated Art

In his post, Fadnavis wrote, “That’s my #ghibli style entry. Technology just doesn’t stop surprising us pleasantly!” He tagged his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the post.

That’s my #ghibli style entry 😀

That's my #ghibli style entry 😀

Technology just doesn't stop surprising us pleasantly ! @narendramodi @fadnavis_amruta pic.twitter.com/r2vTqj61vO — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 27, 2025

The video, rendered in the distinctive hand-drawn animation style of Japan’s renowned Studio Ghibli, quickly gained attention. Many users appreciated the creative use of AI and digital art, with some praising how technology can transform visual storytelling.

What is Ghibli Art?

Ghibli-style animation refers to a unique artistic approach popularized by the legendary Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli. This style is known for:

Soft pastel and muted color palettes

Highly detailed and intricate backgrounds

Hand-drawn elements that create a nostalgic, dreamlike feel

Studio Ghibli, co-founded by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, is known for creating some of the most beloved animated films in history, including:

Spirited Away (2001)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

AI and the Future of Digital Art

Fadnavis’ post is part of a growing trend where AI tools are used to generate artistic interpretations of real people and events. While some see AI as a tool for creative expression, others debate its impact on traditional artistry.

Regardless of the discussions around AI’s role in animation, Fadnavis’ post has ignited excitement among digital art enthusiasts, demonstrating how technology continues to evolve and push creative boundaries.