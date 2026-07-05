Who Was Teejan Bai? Padma Vibhushan Awardee and Legendary Pandavani Singer Dies at 70

Teejan Bai Death: Padma Vibhushan Dr. Teejan Bai, a legendary Pandavani singer who somehow carried Chhattisgarh’s rich folk tradition to audiences across the world, has passed away at the age of 70. She breathed her last at AIIMS Raipur on Saturday, after battling illness for a while. Honoured with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, Teejan Bai was known for helping the tales of the Mahabharata come alive through her bold performances. Here’s everything you should know about the iconic folk artist and her remarkable journey.

Who Was Teejan Bai?

Teejan Bai was born in Ganiyari village in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. Her father was Hunuk Lal Pardhi and her mother was Sukhwati. Even when she was quite young, she developed a deep interest in the Mahabharata stories because of her maternal grandfather, Brijlal who used to speak them out to her. Gradually she kept all of it in memory, then she started to perform them in a style that felt very much hers.

Soon people noticed that she wasn’t just interested; she was good, dedicated and always learning. Renowned artist Umed Singh Deshmukh then gave her some informal training in Pandavani. And at the age of 13, Teejan Bai did her first stage act. That one moment became the start of an unusual, impressive career in Indian folk art.

Later on, she collected several prestigious honours. She received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1995 and later the Nritya Shiromani Award in 2007. One real turning point came when Habib Tanvir, a well-known theatre personality, watched her perform. After that, her name travelled further, and doors opened for her in many directions.

Across the years, Teejan Bai performed throughout India and also far beyond, taking Pandavani to crowds, both near and overseas. Some of the audiences included former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and many other respected leaders. With her strong storytelling, she helped Chhattisgarh’s folk art move onto the world stage, step by step, with a steady voice and presence.

Teejan Bai Cause of Death

Legendary Pandavani singer, as well as Padma Vibhushan awardee, Dr. Teejan Bai is passed away on July 5, 2026, at around 70 years of age. She reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest, after dealing with age-related health concerns for quite some time, including Parkinson’s disease.

She breathed her last at 3:15 AM in AIIMS Raipur where she had been under intensive care for the past several weeks.

Also Read: 8 Officials Suspended, FIR, Publishers Blacklisted: J&K LG’s Big Action Over ‘Separatist’ Content in School Books