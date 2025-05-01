Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike

A 14-year-old girl lost her life and two others sustained injuries in a horrific late-night accident on Monday near Sanganeri Gate under Lal Kothi police station limits.

A 14-year-old girl lost her life and two others sustained injuries in a horrific late-night accident on Monday near Sanganeri Gate under Lal Kothi police station limits. The mishap occurred when a speeding car, allegedly driven by an intoxicated woman, rammed into their bike from behind.

The accused, identified as 27-year-old Sanskriti from the Jagatpura area, was arrested at the scene. According to police sources, she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A second woman, seated in the passenger seat, was also taken into custody, while two male occupants of the vehicle reportedly fled after the crash.

The deceased, Asima, a resident of Azad Nagar, was returning home after attending a wedding with her father, Islamuddin, and a 6-year-old cousin. The force of the collision flung all three riders onto the road. Asima, who was riding pillion, suffered critical head injuries and died on the spot. Her father and cousin were admitted to a nearby hospital and remain under treatment.

Eyewitnesses say the car continued on the wrong side of the road after hitting the bike and collided with a scooter before coming to a halt. A large crowd soon gathered, leading to protests outside the local police station. Congress MLA Rafiq Khan visited the scene to address the agitated locals and assure them of justice.

A widely circulated video shows the accused woman pleading with folded hands, seemingly in an intoxicated state, as police detain her amid the chaos.

