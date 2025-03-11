Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Teenage Girl Dies Of Heart Attack While Watching Cricket Match In UP, Father Says This

Teenage Girl Dies Of Heart Attack While Watching Cricket Match In UP, Father Says This

Priyanshi's father, Ajay Pandey, has refuted claims that his daughter’s death was linked to Kohli’s dismissal or any emotional response to the match.

Teenage Girl Dies Of Heart Attack While Watching Cricket Match In UP, Father Says This


A 14-year-old girl from Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh, passed away due to a heart attack while watching the Champions Trophy final match on Sunday. The girl, identified as Priyanshi Pandey, was the daughter of advocate Ajay Pandey.

According to eyewitnesses, Priyanshi was an ardent cricket fan and was watching the high-stakes final match with her family, enthusiastically cheering for Team India. Reports initially suggested that she fainted and collapsed after being overwhelmed with shock when Virat Kohli was dismissed for a single run.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Family members immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, but despite prompt medical attention, she was declared dead upon arrival. Doctors confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack.

Father Refutes Cricket-Related Death Claim

However, Priyanshi’s father, Ajay Pandey, has refuted claims that his daughter’s death was linked to Kohli’s dismissal or any emotional response to the match. He revealed that he had stepped out to the market after watching the first innings, as per NDTV. When he returned, he was informed that Priyanshi had fainted and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Choosing not to conduct a post-mortem examination, Mr. Pandey performed her last rites at home. “There is no connection between the cricket match and my daughter’s sudden demise,” he stated.

Eyewitness Account Contradicts Reports

Amit Chandra, a neighbor who witnessed the incident, also supported Mr. Pandey’s statement. He explained that when Priyanshi suffered the heart attack, Team India was in a strong position, and Virat Kohli had not yet begun his innings.

“The Indian team had not lost any wickets at that moment, so the claim that she died of shock due to Kohli’s dismissal is completely false,” Chandra clarified.

ALSO READ: Caught on CCTV: Bomb Attack Outside Bihar School, Police Investigate Possible Revenge Angle

Filed under

heart attack ICC Champions Trophy Final Uttar Pradesh

YouTuber Alysha Burney

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?
newsx

Justin Trudeau’s Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes...
newsx

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s Third-Richest And HCL Heiress After Shiv Nadar’s Stake Transfer
Former Philippines presid

Why Was Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested At Manila’s International Airport?
Trump Administration

US President Trump Administration Considers Shutting Down World-Leading Hawaiian Climate Observatory
newsx

Car Bomb Explodes at Hotel in Somali City of Beledweyne; At Least 6 Killed
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

Justin Trudeau’s Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes Viral

Justin Trudeau’s Playful Exit From Canada Parliament With Chair In Hand And Tongue Out Goes...

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s Third-Richest And HCL Heiress After Shiv Nadar’s Stake Transfer

Who Is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s Third-Richest And HCL Heiress After Shiv Nadar’s Stake Transfer

Why Was Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested At Manila’s International Airport?

Why Was Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested At Manila’s International Airport?

US President Trump Administration Considers Shutting Down World-Leading Hawaiian Climate Observatory

US President Trump Administration Considers Shutting Down World-Leading Hawaiian Climate Observatory

Entertainment

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

How Did Popular Influencer Alysha Burney With Over Five Million Followers Die?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae Ron When She Was A ‘Minor’: The Controversy Explained

South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae

‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years Old

‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women