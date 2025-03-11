Teenage Girl Dies Of Heart Attack While Watching Cricket Match In UP, Father Says This

Priyanshi's father, Ajay Pandey, has refuted claims that his daughter’s death was linked to Kohli’s dismissal or any emotional response to the match.

A 14-year-old girl from Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh, passed away due to a heart attack while watching the Champions Trophy final match on Sunday. The girl, identified as Priyanshi Pandey, was the daughter of advocate Ajay Pandey.

According to eyewitnesses, Priyanshi was an ardent cricket fan and was watching the high-stakes final match with her family, enthusiastically cheering for Team India. Reports initially suggested that she fainted and collapsed after being overwhelmed with shock when Virat Kohli was dismissed for a single run.

Family members immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital, but despite prompt medical attention, she was declared dead upon arrival. Doctors confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack.

Father Refutes Cricket-Related Death Claim

However, Priyanshi’s father, Ajay Pandey, has refuted claims that his daughter’s death was linked to Kohli’s dismissal or any emotional response to the match. He revealed that he had stepped out to the market after watching the first innings, as per NDTV. When he returned, he was informed that Priyanshi had fainted and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Choosing not to conduct a post-mortem examination, Mr. Pandey performed her last rites at home. “There is no connection between the cricket match and my daughter’s sudden demise,” he stated.

Eyewitness Account Contradicts Reports

Amit Chandra, a neighbor who witnessed the incident, also supported Mr. Pandey’s statement. He explained that when Priyanshi suffered the heart attack, Team India was in a strong position, and Virat Kohli had not yet begun his innings.

“The Indian team had not lost any wickets at that moment, so the claim that she died of shock due to Kohli’s dismissal is completely false,” Chandra clarified.

