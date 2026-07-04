Teesta River Dispute: India Flags Security Concerns as China-Bangladesh Moves Closer to Strategic Siliguri Corridor

India is carefully monitoring the developments carried out by the Bangladesh government to develop the Teesta River, along with an economic corridor, with the help of China. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that developments in neighboring Bangladesh are being monitored closely, and appropriate measures will be taken in response if these plans materialize. The spokesperson added that India’s views on the Teesta River projects have been previously conveyed to the Bangladeshi side.

What is the India-Bangladesh Teesta dispute?

The India–Bangladesh Teesta dispute is a long-running disagreement over the sharing of water from the Teesta River. The river originates in the eastern Himalayas and flows through Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladesh, where it supports millions of farmers. However, the major dispute arises during the dry season when the river’s water flow decreases sharply. Bangladesh argues that the reduced water level deeply affects farming communities dependent on seasonal cultivation. India, on the other hand, maintains that farmers across West Bengal rely on the Teesta to irrigate their fields, and any reduction in water allocation could devastate agriculture across the state.

Why Bangladesh Turns to China For Teesta River Development?

Despite negotiating a water-sharing agreement in 2011, it was never signed because the West Bengal government opposed the proposed formula. As the dispute has dragged on over the years, Bangladesh has turned to China for financial and technical assistance to develop the Teesta basin. Bangladesh’s discussions with China have raised concerns in India, especially after the two countries reached an understanding on cooperating on the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project. Beijing has also unveiled plans to move forward with the proposed China-Bangladesh-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CBMEC). India has expressed serious concerns regarding these developments, as the project is located near the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor making Chinese involvement a highly sensitive geopolitical issue.

Why the Teesta River-Sharing Pact Remains Unresolved and How West Bengal Politics Shapes the Deadlock

The Teesta River-sharing pact between India and Bangladesh has remained unresolved for over a decade due to complex political and water-management challenges. In India, water management is primarily a state subject under the federal structure, meaning the Union Government must carefully consider the interests of individual states before finalizing international river agreements like the one for the Teesta.

The government in West Bengal had consistently opposed the proposed sharing formula, arguing that reducing India’s share would severely hurt local farmers. Consequently, the state government has been reluctant to support any agreement that could be perceived as compromising regional interests or impacting its electoral standing. At the same time, while the central government seeks to strengthen strategic ties with Bangladesh, it has avoided imposing a unilateral settlement without a state-level consensus. As a result, despite strong bilateral and diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Dhaka, the Teesta River-sharing pact remains deadlocked at the intersection of federal politics, regional state interests, seasonal water scarcity, and electoral considerations.

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