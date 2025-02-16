‘Tehrvi’ Turns Festive As ‘Dead Man’ Walks In After His Kumbh Adventure

This incredible sequence of events has left the local community in awe, with many amused by the irony of it all. Khunti Guru’s "death" was mourned, only for him to return and give the gathering a chance to celebrate his life once more.

In a bizarre turn of events, a 60-something man, who was presumed dead in the recent Maha Kumbh stampede, made a miraculous return home, surprising his family and neighbors. The incident, which went from mourning to celebration in just minutes, is now a topic of intrigue and amusement in Prayagraj.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Khunti Guru, as he is known, had been missing for several days after he left his home in Chahchand Gali, Prayagraj, on January 28, announcing his plans to take a holy dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh festival. He boisterously told neighbors that he would return soon, but after news of the stampede broke, his family and friends assumed the worst—believing he had been one of the victims.

The “Tehrvi” Turned Into a Celebration

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What followed was a highly emotional, dramatic moment. As his family was in the midst of organizing his “tehrvi” (a ritual held on the 13th day after death), the man reappeared in an e-rickshaw, as cool as a cucumber. His sudden return sparked disbelief, shock, and eventually joy among the mourners.

Guru, who had spent several days in what he described as a “trance,” explained that he had lost track of time due to an excessive smoking session with sadhus at the festival. After days of not being fully conscious, Guru finally came out of his trance and realized he had missed the news of the stampede, returning home only to find out about his presumed death.

From Mourning to Feast

Once Guru explained that it felt as though he had simply been asleep for a few days, the mood shifted dramatically. What was initially a somber occasion quickly turned into a celebration. His family and friends, overwhelmed with joy, transformed the mourning ritual into a festive occasion, marking his unexpected return with a feast.

The Strange Tale of Khunti Guru

This incredible sequence of events has left the local community in awe, with many amused by the irony of it all. Khunti Guru’s “death” was mourned, only for him to return and give the gathering a chance to celebrate his life once more. The entire episode serves as a strange reminder of how quickly emotions can shift—from grief to joy—depending on the circumstances.