Tej Pratap Yadav Breaks Silence, Pens Emotional Note To Parents, Says ‘You Are My Whole World’

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, poured his heart out on social media, breaking his silence amid swirling political controversies and internal party tensions. In a heartfelt post on platform X (formerly Twitter), Tej Pratap described his parents as the axis around which his life revolves, calling them greater than God and the very foundation of his identity.

In the emotional message, he wrote, “My dear mom and dad… My whole world is just you two. You and any order given by you are greater than God. If you are there then I have everything. I just need your trust and love and nothing else.”

The post appears to be more than just a sentimental message—it comes at a time when Tej Pratap’s position within the party and family dynamics have been under public scrutiny. Without naming anyone directly, he referred to internal politics and factionalism, invoking the historical figure of Jaichand—a symbol of betrayal in Indian lore. “Papa, if you were not there then this party would not have been there and neither would greedy people like Jaichand who do politics with me,” he wrote, a clear swipe at those within the party whom he believes are undermining him.

मेरे प्यारे मम्मी पापा….

मेरी सारी दुनिया बस आपदोनों में ही समाई है।भगवान से बढ़कर है आप और आपका दिया कोई भी आदेश।आप है तो सबकुछ है मेरे पास।मुझे सिर्फ आपका विश्वास और प्यार चाहिए ना कि कुछ और।पापा आप नही होते तो ना ये पार्टी होती और ना मेरे साथ राजनीति करने वाले कुछ जयचंद जैसे…
— Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 31, 2025

First Reaction After Being Expelled From RJD For Six Years

This is Tej Pratap’s first public comment about his parents since the RJD leadership expelled him for six years on May 25, citing “irresponsible behaviour” and actions inconsistent with the party’s principles.

The disciplinary move came after a controversial Facebook post, allegedly revealing a 12-year romantic relationship with Anushka Yadav.

Tej Pratap has denied posting the content, stating that his account was hacked and the images were manipulated in a deliberate attempt to damage his and his family’s reputation.

Lalu Yadav’s Legacy In RJD

The message also doubled as a tribute to the political legacy of his father, who is credited with building the Rashtriya Janata Dal from the ground up and shaping the contours of Bihar politics over decades. Tej Pratap, often known for his unpredictable political statements and occasional estrangement from the party’s core strategy, seems to be making an emotional appeal to reconnect—not just with his parents, but perhaps also with the party base that sees Lalu as a patriarchal figure.