Tej Pratap Yadav Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody: What Led to His Arrest After Patna Protest?

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav was arrested late on Saturday night in Patna, and he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. His involvement in protests over the alleged NEET paper leak led to violence and destruction of public property, police said.

Yadav was produced before a judicial magistrate at Chhaju Bagh around 12.15 am on Sunday, and the court sent him to Beur Central Jail. This is the first time in his ten-year political career that Tej Pratap Yadav has been put behind bars.

Tej Pratap Yadav is the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and now heads the Janshakti Janata Dal, a party he launched in 2025.

Why Was Tej Pratap Yadav Arrested?

This came after a protest was organised in Patna by the All India Students Association (AISA) and many other left-backed groups over the alleged NEET paper leak. Pratap joined the demonstrations and was seen leading protests at Ram Ghulam Chowk near Gandhi Maidan.

During the protest, Yadav reportedly climbed onto a statue near Gate No. 10 of Gandhi Maidan while holding the national flag. Police later detained him at Gandhi Maidan Police Station. However, he was released after a few hours.

An FIR was also registered against him. By Saturday evening, police tracked him to a shopping mall in central Patna and arrested him. He was later taken to Naubatpur Police Station before being produced in court.

Police Claim Protest Turned Violent

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said Tej Pratap Yadav has been arrested on charges of rioting and for allegedly provoking demonstrators.

Police claimed that his presence at the protest contributed to the situation turning violent. During the clashes, several police personnel were injured, and stone-pelting was reported. Authorities also alleged that public property was damaged during the unrest. Before his detention, Tej Pratap had said he was standing with students and was ready to fight for their rights.

Lawyer to Seek Bail

Tej Pratap Yadav’s lawyer, Jagannath Singh, said a bail petition will be filed on Monday to seek his release. In the meantime, his supporters claimed that the Patna Police did not reveal his location or the charges soon after he was taken into custody.

Political Row Over the Arrest

JJD leaders said the arrest was politically motivated. They alleged that the Bihar government took action against Tej Pratap after he offered his support for Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishore in the by-election for the Bankipur seat.