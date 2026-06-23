LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal janata Dal coaching centre Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut Infinix trump India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case: Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Party Fund, Gold, Gadgets Stolen from Patna Residence, FIR Against PA

Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case: Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Party Fund, Gold, Gadgets Stolen from Patna Residence, FIR Against PA

Tej Pratap Yadav has alleged a major theft at his Patna residence, including cash, gold, and electronic items. He has filed an FIR at the Secretariat police station, while police have launched an investigation amid claims of conspiracy and death threats.

Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case: Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Party Fund, Gold, Gadgets Stolen from Patna Residence. Photo: ANI
Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case: Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Party Fund, Gold, Gadgets Stolen from Patna Residence. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 12:07 IST

A major theft has occurred at the Patna residence of Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo and national president of the Janata Dal, Lalu Prasad Yadav. Patna police have launched an investigation following a formal complaint by Janashakti Janata Dal (JJD) president regarding a major theft at his residence. The leader arrived at the Sachivalaya police station today to register an FIR after discovering that cash and personal belongings were missing from his home.

Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case

According to the police, it is reported that a “theft occurred at Tej Pratap Yadav’s residence. Consequently, he lodged an FIR at the Sachivalaya police station, and the police have visited his home to investigate the matter.”
Earlier, on Friday, Tej Pratap Yadav filed a complaint at the Secretariat police station in Patna against former president of the RJD Student Wing Akash Yadav and seven others, accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to kill him.
He has alleged that the theft include Rs 20 lakh cash, a gold chain, a gold ring, an iPad, MacBook, laptop, and iPhone.
He said that the complaint was formally lodged and names were included in the FIR, while also claiming that repeated attempts were being made to malign his image.

Tej Pratap Yadav Claims Death Threat, FIR Against PA 

Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Tej Pratap Yadav said, “I have reached the Secretariat police station. I was given a death threat on behalf of Akash Yadav. All names are recorded in the FIR… Efforts have been made to tarnish my image from the very beginning. My father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, is unwell, and this is a conspiracy to kill my father and me… Akash Yadav wants to get me murdered…”
He further alleged that the threat could be part of a larger political conspiracy. “It’s possible that he (Akash Yadav) wants to get me murdered in collusion with the opposition. Four people had forcibly entered my residence… By the time we tried to catch those people, they fled… I demand security, and we have also filed an application in court regarding security… If we have to meet the Chief Minister, we will meet,” he said.
The JJD leader also demanded immediate security arrangements, stating that he had already moved the court seeking protection. He maintained that the matter is serious and requires urgent intervention from authorities.
Inputs from ANI 
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

.newsx-editorial-separator, .newsx-content-separator { margin: 15px 0; color: #666; font-size: 12px; }

.newsx-editorial-policy { margin-bottom: 15px; }

You Might Be Interested In

.newsx-editorial-policy a { color: #d32f2f; text-decoration: none; font-weight: bold; }

.newsx-editorial-policy a:hover { text-decoration: underline; }

.newsx-stay-informed { margin-bottom: 20px; font-style: italic; color: #555; }

.newsx-stay-informed a { color: #1976d2; text-decoration: none; transition: color 0.3s ease; }

.newsx-stay-informed a:hover { color: #d32f2f; text-decoration: underline; }

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case: Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Party Fund, Gold, Gadgets Stolen from Patna Residence, FIR Against PA
Tags: home-hero-pos-6janata DalJJDrjdTej Pratap YadavTej Pratap Yadav residenceTej Pratap Yadav theft

RELATED News

Phoenix Shopping Festival 2026 Sets the Stage for Pune’s Biggest Shopping Season

Phoenix Mall of the Millennium Welcomes Pune’s Elite for a Curated Evening of Fashion, Style and Elegance

Lucknow Fire Tragedy: 22 Coaching Centres Sealed in Kanpur

NCRB’s New Apps- Abhigyan, CrPI, e-Forensics 2.0, e-Prosecution 2.0- Creating Seamless Digital Chain of Justice

Water Transversality: The New Frontier of Climate Resilience at SB64 Bonn

LATEST NEWS

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip

IND vs IRE T20I: 3 Players Who Can Replace Nitish Kumar Reddy For India’s Tour Of England and Ireland

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link, Login Credentials and Scorecard Details

Turtlemint Fintech IPO Day 3: Check GMP, Review, Subscription Status and Other Key Details

Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 23: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold And 999 Silver Rates Across Major Indian Cities

CUET UG Result 2026 Expected Soon: Steps to Download Scorecard, Check Percentile and Admission Process

Oracle Layoffs: Will More People Lose Jobs To AI?

Water Transversality: The New Frontier of Climate Resilience at SB64 Bonn

Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026: Where and How to Check SEBA Class 10 Supplementary Results

Indian Stock Market Today, Opening Bell: SENSEX TODAY | NIFTY 50 | INDIAN RUPEE

Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case: Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Party Fund, Gold, Gadgets Stolen from Patna Residence, FIR Against PA

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case: Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Party Fund, Gold, Gadgets Stolen from Patna Residence, FIR Against PA

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case: Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Party Fund, Gold, Gadgets Stolen from Patna Residence, FIR Against PA
Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case: Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Party Fund, Gold, Gadgets Stolen from Patna Residence, FIR Against PA
Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case: Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Party Fund, Gold, Gadgets Stolen from Patna Residence, FIR Against PA
Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case: Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Party Fund, Gold, Gadgets Stolen from Patna Residence, FIR Against PA

QUICK LINKS