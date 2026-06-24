Tejas Express Passenger Finds Dead Fly In Veg Biryani, IRCTC Slaps Vendor With Rs 1 Lakh Fine

An incident took place in which a passenger using the Tejas Express train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai found himself shocked by the discovery of a dead fly in his vegetarian biryani box set meal. This incident happened in train 82902, one of the most luxurious trains operating in the country. According to the report, the passenger discovered the fly when he opened his box and promptly complained to the concerned railway department.

The complaint triggered an immediate response from railway staff. Officials said the train captain and onboard catering manager personally approached the passenger, apologised for the lapse and offered a replacement meal. However, the passenger, upset over the incident, reportedly refused to accept another meal.

Thank You @IRCTCofficial for Serving Quality Food With Fly and Insects That too in Tejas (Most Premium One) Pathetic Service with Higher Cost @AshwiniVaishnaw ji please check Train Numbers 82902

Coach E2

Seat 48 @RailMinIndia @IRCTCofficial @irctcwestzone @TimesNow pic.twitter.com/1JX8ZXQPyB — Sumit Mehrotra (@SumitResearch) June 23, 2026

Action after Tejas Express food complaint sparks concern over onboard catering

Reports say that the matter was taken up by IRCTC, which initiated strict action against the catering vendor responsible for the food served on the Tejas Express. Railway officials imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the vendor, citing serious negligence that could affect passenger health and food safety standards.

In addition to the financial penalty, authorities issued a show-cause notice seeking an explanation from the vendor. Officials have also begun the process that could lead to the permanent cancellation of the vendor’s licence if the allegations are found to be serious enough.

Fresh Tejas Express food safety measures ordered after vendor penalised

As per reports, following the incident, railway authorities issued fresh instructions to catering teams associated with the Tejas Express and other services. Vendors have been directed to ensure strict quality checks, use fresh raw materials and regularly inspect food storage and preparation areas to prevent similar incidents.

The case has once again highlighted concerns about onboard food quality. In recent years, passengers on Indian trains have occasionally complained about insects, contaminated food, stale meals and foreign objects being found in food served during journeys.

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