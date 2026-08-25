LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Tejas Mk2 Vs JF-17 Block 3: Can China’s Fighter Match India’s Jet On Speed, Weapons And Range, All You Need To Know

Tejas Mk2 Vs JF-17 Block 3: Can China’s Fighter Match India’s Jet On Speed, Weapons And Range, All You Need To Know

Tejas Mk2 vs JF-17 Block 3 comparison covering engine power, weapons, payload, range, AESA radar, avionics, survivability and operational status.

Tejas Mk2 Packs More Thrust And Payload Than JF-17 Block 3 (Images: X)
Tejas Mk2 Packs More Thrust And Payload Than JF-17 Block 3 (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 10:50 IST

Tejas Mk2 of India and JF-17 Block 3 have different emphases in their development and operations, but both are lightweight multi-role combat aircraft that are capable of performing aerial and ground attacks. Tejas Mk2 against JF-17 Block 3 comparison becomes especially important when one considers engine power, payload, range and avionics of the fighters. Tejas Mk2 is an Indian-designed development of the Tejas series of planes, and JF-17 Block 3 is a joint Chinese-Pakistani project which was designed by China’s Chengdu Aircraft Corporation and manufactured and developed by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex.

Tejas Mk2 vs JF-17 Block 3: engine power and speed

The Tejas Mk2 is planned to use the General Electric F414 INS6 engine, producing 98 kN of afterburning thrust. Its longer fuselage, larger wing and greater fuel capacity are designed to support higher payloads and longer missions. The JF-17 uses the Russian RD-93 engine, producing about 81 kN of thrust. This gives the Tejas Mk2 vs JF-17 Block 3 comparison a clear engine-power difference, although the supplied material does not provide verified top-speed figures for either aircraft.

You Might Be Interested In

The Tejas aircraft incorporates features such as a single engine, delta wing construction, and advanced fly-by-wire control systems, along with the use of composite materials. Another single-engine multirole fighter plane is the JF-17, developed in a joint venture between China and Pakistan to replace the older planes such as Mirage 3 and F-7.

Tejas Mk2 vs JF-17 Block 3: weapons and payload

Tejas Mk2 aircraft is configured to accommodate up to 6,500 kg of weaponry on 11 weapon stations. The aircraft has the capability of using air-to-air, air-to-surface, and precision guided weapons. On the other hand, JF-17 aircraft has the capability of carrying 3,800 – 4,000 kg of weaponry on seven weapon stations, including beyond visual range missiles.

The Tejas programme also includes anti-ship weapon capability, while newer variants use AESA radar. JF-17 Block 3 features the Chinese KLJ-7A AESA radar, upgraded avionics and a helmet-mounted display system.

Tejas Mk2 vs JF-17 Block 3: range and sensors

Expectedly, the combat radius for the Tejas Mk2 would be 1,350 km with the ferry range being more than 3,000 km with the usage of the external fuel tanks. The same is true about the JF-17, but the smaller payload and other differences may have an impact on the missions capabilities.

When comparing the Tejas Mk2 and JF-17 Block 3 in terms of the avionics, it should be stated that the Tejas Mk2 would be provided with the AESA radar, electronic warfare suite, digital displays, and helmet-mounted sights. Block 3 variant of the JF-17 would have the same avionics as well as the AESA radar.

Tejas Mk2 vs JF-17 Block 3: survivability and future upgrades

Tejas Mk2 is expected to use composites extensively, with the supplied material putting composite content at about 50% of the airframe. This can reduce weight and help lower radar signature. The JF-17 uses more conventional construction and is described as having greater radar detectability.

However, there is another important difference in regard to the status of both programmes. The JF-17 Block 3 is a combat-ready Chinese-Pakistani aircraft which is already used by the Pakistan Air Force and even exported to some other nations. As for the Tejas Mk2, it is yet at its developmental stage, with test flights expected in 2026-2027. Hence, in spite of the positive comparison of the Tejas Mk2 vs. JF-17 Block 3 regarding its thrust, payload capacity and capabilities, the JF-17 Block 3 has an advantage in the field of being an operational aircraft.

Also Read: What Is Trishul Missile? Know Its Range, Radar, Guidance System And Role In India’s Air Defence    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tejas Mk2 Vs JF-17 Block 3: Can China’s Fighter Match India’s Jet On Speed, Weapons And Range, All You Need To Know
Tags: home-hero-pos-11india newsIndian airforceindian jetsJF-17 Block 3Tejas Mk2

RELATED News

Blue Cloud Softech Board Approves In-Principle Proposal to Acquire US-Based CareTech AI

Rocket Reels Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Success Party and Kranti Shanbhag’s Birthday

What Is Hijab And Why Is It Worn In Islam? Can Schools Restrict Religious Attire After Allahabad HC Verdict?

Waterways Leisure Tourism Shares Turn Ex-Split Today; 1:10 Stock Split Takes Effect

Rohit Sharma joins LightFury Games as Investor Alongside MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya; eCricket Closed Beta Begins September 2026

LATEST NEWS

Daisy Shah B’Day SPL: From Earning Rs 600 As An Extra To Saying No To Salman Khan — Her Unusual Road To Becoming His Heroine

Major South Indian Markets Gold Rates Today: 18K, 22K And 24K Prices For 10 Grams In Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi

Can Bangladesh Reach 2025-27 WTC Final? BCB Selection Chief Optimistic After Historic Test In Australia

Hyderabad Man Ends Life Over Waqf Dispute, Accuses Mosque Committee In Final Video

Toxic Movie Release Date: Yash-Kiara Advani Film Sells Over 9 Lakh Tickets In Advance, How Much Has It Earned?

Who Is Dhakshineswar Suresh? Madurai-Born Tennis Player First Indian To Win Tour-Level ATP Singles Match In 2026

Raksha Bandhan 2026: August 27 Or 28? Check Correct Date, Shubh Muhurat And Bhadra Kaal Before Tying Rakhi

Samsung Galaxy Phones Aren’t Perfect? 8 Recurring Problems Owners Should Know About

Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig At Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan Ad: ‘Why Would You Tie Rakhi In Your Bikini?’

Punjab Govt Distributes Rs 135 crore in prize money to 40,415 sportspersons since 2022: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Tejas Mk2 Vs JF-17 Block 3: Can China’s Fighter Match India’s Jet On Speed, Weapons And Range, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tejas Mk2 Vs JF-17 Block 3: Can China’s Fighter Match India’s Jet On Speed, Weapons And Range, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tejas Mk2 Vs JF-17 Block 3: Can China’s Fighter Match India’s Jet On Speed, Weapons And Range, All You Need To Know
Tejas Mk2 Vs JF-17 Block 3: Can China’s Fighter Match India’s Jet On Speed, Weapons And Range, All You Need To Know
Tejas Mk2 Vs JF-17 Block 3: Can China’s Fighter Match India’s Jet On Speed, Weapons And Range, All You Need To Know
Tejas Mk2 Vs JF-17 Block 3: Can China’s Fighter Match India’s Jet On Speed, Weapons And Range, All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS