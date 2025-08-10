Tejashwi Yadav Claims Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha Holds Two Voter ID Cards

The Bihar unit of the Congress party has alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha holds two Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers. The party claims one voter ID card is registered in Lakhisarai and the other in Bankipur, Patna. According to Congress, Sinha also submitted Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms in both constituencies.

In a post on X, Congress wrote, “The biggest fraud turned out to be Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha! Sir is a voter in two places – Lakhisarai and Bankipur, Patna. Sir has filled SIR forms in both places. His name has appeared in the draft lists in both places.”

Details of the Two Alleged Voter ID Cards

Congress shared details of the alleged duplicate cards from the 2025 voter revision draft list. The first card is from Lakhisarai, with EPIC number IAF39393370, age 57, father’s name as late Sharda Raman Singh, and serial number 274. The second card is from the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna, with EPIC number AFS0853341, age 60, father’s name as Sharda Raman Singh, and serial number 767.

Congress reiterated Rahul Gandhi’s statement alleging collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission, saying both cards are in the new voter list issued after the SIR exercise.

Tejashwi Yadav Questions Election Commission

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav criticized the BJP and the Election Commission over the alleged duplicate EPIC numbers of Vijay Sinha. Yadav said the issue is visible on the Election Commission’s official website and questioned whether a notice will be sent to Sinha.

He called the voter list revision in Bihar an invalid exercise and said the matter will be taken to court. “Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has two EPIC numbers in two constituencies. In one, the age is 57, and in the other, it is 60. People should know this,” Yadav stated.

