As Bihar prepares for its upcoming assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav’s promises reflect his strong focus on youth empowerment, equal opportunities, and social justice. With a bold commitment to implementing a 100% domicile policy, waiving competitive exam fees, and restoring reservation hikes.

As the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 approach, Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has made a significant pledge to the youth of Bihar. At a ‘Yuva Panchayat’ (youth conclave) on Wednesday, Yadav announced that if his party is voted into power, he would implement a “100 percent domicile policy” in Bihar. This promise is in line with the growing demand among Bihar residents for better access to government jobs and more opportunities for the state’s youth.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tejashwi Yadav’s Vision: 100% Domicile Policy

Tejashwi Yadav addressed the audience with a rhetorical question: “Should there be a domicile policy in Bihar?” As the crowd roared in agreement, he pledged to deliver on the promise. He explained that a 100% domicile policy would protect the interests of Bihar’s youth, ensuring that job opportunities within the state are reserved for residents.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Yadav also pointed out that similar efforts in neighboring Jharkhand had faltered due to technical reasons. However, he assured the audience that after consulting with legal experts, a feasible solution had been found for Bihar. This promise underscores Yadav’s commitment to addressing the aspirations of local youth, particularly in securing jobs within their home state.

RJD’s Commitment to Youth Empowerment

Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at Bihar’s current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him “tired and in need of retirement.” He also criticized Kumar’s alliance with the BJP, accusing them of being “aarakshan khor” (reservation eaters) and comparing them to “aadam khor” (man-eaters). Yadav’s remarks were aimed at portraying his party as a true advocate for the state’s youth.

He expressed confidence that the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan would form the next government, promising to establish a Youth Commission (Yuva Aayog) to ensure that youth-related issues are given the attention they deserve. He assured that the necessary clearance for the commission would be provided in the first cabinet meeting.

Promises to Support Competitive Exam Aspirants

In another key promise, Yadav vowed to waive competitive exam fees for aspirants. He explained that it was under the RJD’s influence that large-scale recruitment in government departments began, and with a government led by his party, more such benefits would be rolled out. He further promised that the government would cover the transportation costs for candidates traveling long distances to exam centers—an announcement that was met with applause.

Restoring Reservation Hikes for Deprived Castes

Yadav also addressed the issue of caste-based reservations, vowing to restore the recent hike in reservations for the deprived castes, which had been set aside by the Patna High Court. He emphasized that his party would work to ensure that such setbacks are reversed and that the rights of marginalized communities are upheld.

RJD: A Party Aligned with Youth Aspirations

Highlighting that the RJD has the highest number of young MPs and MLAs, Yadav stressed that the party is best positioned to represent the youth of Bihar. He remarked, “Bihar does not deserve a government that is anti-youth, fails to address issues like question paper leaks, and uses force against genuine protests.” His message was clear: under RJD’s leadership, the youth of Bihar would have a government that listens and responds to their needs.

As Bihar prepares for its upcoming assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav’s promises reflect his strong focus on youth empowerment, equal opportunities, and social justice. With a bold commitment to implementing a 100% domicile policy, waiving competitive exam fees, and restoring reservation hikes, Yadav is positioning himself as a leader who understands and advocates for the aspirations of Bihar’s youth.