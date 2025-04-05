Tejashwi Yadav Slams Waqf Bill, Says It ‘Will Be Consigned To Dustbin If RJD Comes To Power’

Speaking at a press conference, Yadav called the Bill unconstitutional and accused the BJP-led Centre of using it to divert attention from pressing public issues and target minorities.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has launched a fierce attack on the recently passed Waqf Bill, promising that it will be “consigned to the dustbin” if his party comes to power in Bihar. Addressing a press conference in Patna on Saturday, the Leader of the Opposition also announced that the RJD has approached the Supreme Court, joining petitioners challenging the controversial legislation.

Tejashwi alleged that the Waqf Bill violates Article 26 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to manage religious affairs. “The Bill is part of a larger agenda to divert attention from real issues like unemployment and to deepen communal polarisation,” Yadav said, adding that the RJD opposed the Bill in both Houses of Parliament.

Hours before Yadav’s press briefing, JD(U) leaders, including Afaque Ahmed Khan, Khalid Anwar, and others, held a press conference defending the Waqf Bill and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s commitment to Muslim welfare. However, Tejashwi dismissed the effort, claiming the event was a “fiasco” and orchestrated to mislead the minority community.

“It seems even JD(U) is slowly surrendering to the BJP. Soon, Nitish Kumar’s portraits might be replaced with those of Narendra Modi,” he quipped, taking a dig at the CM’s political future.

“Muslims Targeted Today, Others Tomorrow”

Highlighting concerns over religious freedom, Tejashwi warned, “Today it’s Muslims; tomorrow it could be Sikhs or Christians. The BJP and RSS have always targeted minorities and Mandal communities Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis.”

He also brought up the Patna High Court’s rejection of the 65% quota for backward and deprived castes during the RJD-led government’s tenure, blaming BJP-aligned petitioners for the legal setback. “Since Nitish Kumar can’t defend the marginalised, the RJD has taken the battle to the Supreme Court,” he added.

Chirag Paswan Backs Bill, Slams “Vote Bank Politics”

Meanwhile, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan countered the opposition’s criticism, accusing them of “creating fake narratives” to protect their vote bank.

“This is no different from the fearmongering around the CAA, Article 370, or the Ram Mandir. The Waqf Bill won’t affect any existing Waqf property,” said Paswan, asserting that the amendments are meant to help Muslims resolve property disputes with Waqf Boards.

The amended Waqf Bill, passed earlier this week, introduces changes that do not apply retrospectively, ensuring that existing Waqf properties remain unaffected. Supporters of the Bill argue it will streamline administration and protect the rights of genuine beneficiaries, while critics allege it infringes on religious freedoms and property rights.

