Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Against Delimitation, CM Revanth Reddy Urges Transparent Process

Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Against Delimitation, CM Revanth Reddy Urges Transparent Process

Telangana Assembly opposes the Centre’s delimitation process without consultation. CM Revanth Reddy urges transparency and fair treatment for states with lower population growth.

The Telangana Assembly has passed a resolution expressing deep concern over the impending delimitation exercise being planned by the central government. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized that the process should be transparent and include extensive consultation with state governments, political parties, and stakeholders before implementation.

Speaking in the Assembly, Revanth Reddy criticized the Centre for moving ahead with delimitation without proper discussions. He stated that states that successfully implemented population control measures should not be penalized for their reduced population share. He urged the Union government to introduce necessary amendments ensuring fair representation.

The resolution called on the Union government to conduct transparent consultations before making any changes to electoral boundaries. Telangana lawmakers emphasized the need for a fair approach that does not disadvantage states that adhered to population control policies promoted by the central government.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Passes Resolution Against Centre’s Waqf Act Amendments

