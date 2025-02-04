Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Telangana Assembly To Discuss Caste Survey Report; BCs Form Largest Group At 46.25% Of Population

The Telangana Assembly will meet on Tuesday to discuss the caste survey report, which shows Backward Classes (BCs) as the largest group in the state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Telangana Assembly To Discuss Caste Survey Report; BCs Form Largest Group At 46.25% Of Population


The Telangana Assembly is set to convene on Tuesday to discuss the findings of the caste survey conducted in the state. Prior to the debate, the state Cabinet will hold a meeting to deliberate on the report. Official sources confirmed that the Assembly Speaker has called for the session on February 4 to address the survey.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The state planning department, which was responsible for conducting the survey, submitted its findings to the Cabinet sub-committee headed by Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday. The report reveals that Backward Classes (BCs), excluding Muslim minorities, make up the largest group in Telangana, constituting 46.25% of the state’s total population of 3.70 crore. This is followed by Scheduled Castes (SCs) at 17.43%, Scheduled Tribes (STs) at 10.45%, backward classes among Muslims at 10.08%, Other Castes (OCs) at 13.31%, and OCs among Muslims at 2.48%. The total Muslim population in the state stands at 12.56%, as reported by Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The Congress government’s comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political, and caste survey was conducted over 50 days, beginning on November 6, 2024. The results of the survey will now be discussed in the Assembly, in line with the election promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in Kerala for a two-day visit, starting on February 4. Upon his arrival, Bhagwat will inaugurate the Tapasya Kalasahitya Vedi Suvarnotsavam at Rajendra Maidan in the evening. On the following day, he will address the Cherukolpuzha Hindu Religious Convention in Pathanamthitta district. This visit follows Bhagwat’s six-day stay in Kerala in January for organizational activities.

In Karnataka, senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, along with other party leaders, will travel to New Delhi on February 4 to present their grievances to the BJP high command. Yatnal accused state unit chief B Y Vijayendra and his father, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, of engaging in “adjustment politics” with the ruling Congress and described them as “corrupt.” He called for an end to nepotism within the party, urging leadership to be handed to individuals who truly follow Hindutva.

ALSO READ: Muslim Poet Anjum Barabankvi’s Ghazal In Praise Of Lord Ram Receives Appreciation From PM Modi

Filed under

caste survey Telangana Assembly Telangana population

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk Joins Narayan Murthy, SN Subrahmanyan, Says 120 Hour Work-Week For DOGE; Internet Calls Him Worst Boss

Elon Musk Joins Narayan Murthy, SN Subrahmanyan, Says 120 Hour Work-Week For DOGE; Internet Calls...

Third-Party Car Insurance Explained: Why It’s a Must-Have for Every Vehicle Owner

Third-Party Car Insurance Explained: Why It’s a Must-Have for Every Vehicle Owner

What Is The Reason Behind OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Visit To India?

What Is The Reason Behind OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s Visit To India?

Tit For Tat, China Slaps 15% Tariff On US Against Donald Trump New Tariffs Come Into Effect

Tit For Tat, China Slaps 15% Tariff On US Against Donald Trump New Tariffs Come...

Study Finds Rising Lung Cancer Cases In Never-Smokers, Links Air Pollution To Increase

Study Finds Rising Lung Cancer Cases In Never-Smokers, Links Air Pollution To Increase

Entertainment

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Taylor Swift Stuns At Grammy Awards 2025 With A Hidden ‘T’ Detail, Sparks Internet Frenzy

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox