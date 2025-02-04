Telangana Assembly To Discuss Caste Survey Report; BCs Form Largest Group At 46.25% Of Population

The Telangana Assembly will meet on Tuesday to discuss the caste survey report, which shows Backward Classes (BCs) as the largest group in the state.

The Telangana Assembly is set to convene on Tuesday to discuss the findings of the caste survey conducted in the state. Prior to the debate, the state Cabinet will hold a meeting to deliberate on the report. Official sources confirmed that the Assembly Speaker has called for the session on February 4 to address the survey.

The state planning department, which was responsible for conducting the survey, submitted its findings to the Cabinet sub-committee headed by Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday. The report reveals that Backward Classes (BCs), excluding Muslim minorities, make up the largest group in Telangana, constituting 46.25% of the state’s total population of 3.70 crore. This is followed by Scheduled Castes (SCs) at 17.43%, Scheduled Tribes (STs) at 10.45%, backward classes among Muslims at 10.08%, Other Castes (OCs) at 13.31%, and OCs among Muslims at 2.48%. The total Muslim population in the state stands at 12.56%, as reported by Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The Congress government’s comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political, and caste survey was conducted over 50 days, beginning on November 6, 2024. The results of the survey will now be discussed in the Assembly, in line with the election promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will be in Kerala for a two-day visit, starting on February 4. Upon his arrival, Bhagwat will inaugurate the Tapasya Kalasahitya Vedi Suvarnotsavam at Rajendra Maidan in the evening. On the following day, he will address the Cherukolpuzha Hindu Religious Convention in Pathanamthitta district. This visit follows Bhagwat’s six-day stay in Kerala in January for organizational activities.

In Karnataka, senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, along with other party leaders, will travel to New Delhi on February 4 to present their grievances to the BJP high command. Yatnal accused state unit chief B Y Vijayendra and his father, veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, of engaging in “adjustment politics” with the ruling Congress and described them as “corrupt.” He called for an end to nepotism within the party, urging leadership to be handed to individuals who truly follow Hindutva.

