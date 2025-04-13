Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Telangana Betrayed By Congress And Revanth Reddy’s False Promises Says KTR

Telangana Betrayed By Congress And Revanth Reddy’s False Promises Says KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) has launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of betraying the public's trust with deceptive promises.

Telangana Betrayed By Congress And Revanth Reddy’s False Promises Says KTR


Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a sharp criticism against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that the state has suffered immensely for trusting a “deceptive leader.” Speaking at a BRS party workers’ meeting in Malkajgiri, KTR accused Revanth of misleading the public with empty promises, while alleging that the Congress party’s baseless assurances have pushed people into distress.

“Believing a fraudster once is one’s mistake. But falling for him repeatedly becomes our mistake,” KTR cautioned, urging people to reject the Congress decisively in all upcoming elections, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

KTR remarked that despite the deteriorating state of affairs in Telangana, only Revanth Reddy appears to be celebrating. “His own ministers, MLAs, and party workers are dissatisfied the public needs no explanation,” he said, describing it as a direct outcome of Congress’s failed governance. He praised Malkajgiri MLA Rajasekhar Reddy for his relentless efforts in addressing public issues. “From taking up major concerns like dumping yards to protesting against government negligence, Rajasekhar Reddy has proven that electing a good leader leads to meaningful change,” KTR said.

Calling for a political course correction, KTR urged voters to deliver a strong message to both Congress and BJP in the upcoming local body elections. “No matter the election or occasion, it’s time to make both parties accountable,” he stated, asserting that BRS is the only party that truly represents the soul and identity of Telangana.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Murshidabad Violence: Shops Looted, Police Clash With Mobs, Multiple Injuries | Key Developments

Filed under

KTR criticizes Revanth Reddy Revanth Reddy Telangana CM

Hungary is set to vote on

Hungary Votes On Amendment To Ban LGBTQ+ Pride: What’s Happening and What’s at Stake
newsx

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It...
Pope Francis offered a br

Pope Francis Opens Holy Week With Emotional Greeting On Palm Sunday
newsx

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol Film Earns ₹35 Crore
Ecuador Presidential Elec

Ecuador Votes in Presidential Election: All You Need To Know
newsx

Telangana Betrayed By Congress And Revanth Reddy’s False Promises Says KTR
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Hungary Votes On Amendment To Ban LGBTQ+ Pride: What’s Happening and What’s at Stake

Hungary Votes On Amendment To Ban LGBTQ+ Pride: What’s Happening and What’s at Stake

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It Up’ And ‘Big Dawgs’

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It...

Pope Francis Opens Holy Week With Emotional Greeting On Palm Sunday

Pope Francis Opens Holy Week With Emotional Greeting On Palm Sunday

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol Film Earns ₹35 Crore

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol Film Earns ₹35 Crore

Ecuador Votes in Presidential Election: All You Need To Know

Ecuador Votes in Presidential Election: All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It Up’ And ‘Big Dawgs’

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It

GV Prakash’s Kingston Streams on This Platform: Tamil Sea Horror Fantasy Gets A Second Life On OTT

GV Prakash’s Kingston Streams on This Platform: Tamil Sea Horror Fantasy Gets A Second Life

Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad

Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe Maut Concert, Internet Slams Incident

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?