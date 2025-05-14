Telangana BJP Slams Revanth Reddy For Snubbing Telangana Culture

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today came down heavily on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who was described as having a brazen disregard for local cultural sentiments during the events organized ahead of the Miss World events in Hyderabad’s Old City.

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today came down heavily on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who was described as having a brazen disregard for local cultural sentiments during the events organized ahead of the Miss World events in Hyderabad’s Old City.

The BJP accused the Chief Minister of prioritising pomp and pageantry over tradition and questioned his decision to exclude the iconic Bhagyalakshmi Temple from the official Miss World itinerary events.

Addressing a press conference, BJP’s Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subhash said, “It is regrettable that the Chief Minister chose to prostrate before international celebrities and foreign organisers, while blatantly ignoring the revered Bhagyalakshmi Temple, which holds a special place in the hearts of Telanganites. For any leader of this land, it is customary to begin important events by paying respects to local deities. Revanth Reddy’s silence and omission speak volumes about his priorities.”

The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant, being organized amid great fanfare in Hyderabad, saw participants visiting several historic and cultural landmarks in the Old City, including Charminar, Lad Bazar, and Chowmohallah Palace. However, conspicuously absent from the list was the Bhagyalakshmi Temple, located at the very base of Charminar — a spiritual landmark that draws devotees from all communities and regions across Telangana.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“What harm would it have caused the government to include the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in the official tour of the Miss World contestants?” asked Subhash, calling it a glaring insult to the deeply rooted spiritual fabric of the region. “By omitting this sacred shrine, the Chief Minister has not just disrespected the sentiments of Hindus but also sent a message that Telangana’s age-old traditions and beliefs come second to external validation and international optics.”

He further noted that this omission is all the more troubling given the sensitive location of the event — the Old City — known for its delicate communal balance. “This temple is not just a religious site; it is a symbol of our civilizational heritage and peaceful coexistence. Ignoring it reeks of either ignorance or arrogance — both unpardonable in a public leader.”

Subhash clarified that the BJP is not opposed to hosting global events like Miss World per se. However, he expressed strong disapproval of the government’s skewed priorities at a time when farmers across Telangana are reeling under severe distress, grappling with mounting debts, irregular power supply, crop losses, and lack of compensation.

“Is this the time to splurge crores on beauty pageants when the very backbone of our economy — the farmers — are suffering in silence?” he asked. “Instead of wiping the tears of the distressed, is the government’s crowning glory going to be Miss World? This exposes the superficial and insensitive governance model of the Congress-led administration.”

Drawing attention to the hypocrisy of the Chief Minister, Subhash reminded media persons how Revanth Reddy, while in opposition, vociferously criticized similar events during the previous BRS government, including the Formula E-race. “What changed now, Mr. Reddy? Back then, you shouted from rooftops that public money was being wasted on glitz and glamour. Today, your government is doing the exact same thing, with far worse timing and even greater disregard for the people’s mood.”

In conclusion, Subhash issued a strong caution to the Revanth Reddy government:

“The BJP will not remain silent if Telangana’s traditions continue to be insulted and its citizens neglected. We demand that the government realign its focus towards alleviating the struggles of farmers, addressing infrastructure needs, and protecting our cultural identity. Telangana’s people deserve better than symbolic photo-ops and misplaced pageantry.”