Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Telangana BJP Slams Revanth Reddy For Snubbing Telangana Culture

Telangana BJP Slams Revanth Reddy For Snubbing Telangana Culture

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today came down heavily on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who was described as having a brazen disregard for local cultural sentiments during the events organized ahead of the Miss World events in Hyderabad’s Old City.

Telangana BJP Slams Revanth Reddy For Snubbing Telangana Culture

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party came down heavily on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his disregard for local cultural sentiments


The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today came down heavily on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who was described as having a brazen disregard for local cultural sentiments during the events organized ahead of the Miss World events in Hyderabad’s Old City.

The BJP accused the Chief Minister of prioritising pomp and pageantry over tradition and questioned his decision to exclude the iconic Bhagyalakshmi Temple from the official Miss World itinerary events.

Addressing a press conference, BJP’s Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subhash said, “It is regrettable that the Chief Minister chose to prostrate before international celebrities and foreign organisers, while blatantly ignoring the revered Bhagyalakshmi Temple, which holds a special place in the hearts of Telanganites. For any leader of this land, it is customary to begin important events by paying respects to local deities. Revanth Reddy’s silence and omission speak volumes about his priorities.”

The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant, being organized amid great fanfare in Hyderabad, saw participants visiting several historic and cultural landmarks in the Old City, including Charminar, Lad Bazar, and Chowmohallah Palace. However, conspicuously absent from the list was the Bhagyalakshmi Temple, located at the very base of Charminar — a spiritual landmark that draws devotees from all communities and regions across Telangana.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“What harm would it have caused the government to include the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in the official tour of the Miss World contestants?” asked Subhash, calling it a glaring insult to the deeply rooted spiritual fabric of the region. “By omitting this sacred shrine, the Chief Minister has not just disrespected the sentiments of Hindus but also sent a message that Telangana’s age-old traditions and beliefs come second to external validation and international optics.”
He further noted that this omission is all the more troubling given the sensitive location of the event — the Old City — known for its delicate communal balance. “This temple is not just a religious site; it is a symbol of our civilizational heritage and peaceful coexistence. Ignoring it reeks of either ignorance or arrogance — both unpardonable in a public leader.”

Subhash clarified that the BJP is not opposed to hosting global events like Miss World per se. However, he expressed strong disapproval of the government’s skewed priorities at a time when farmers across Telangana are reeling under severe distress, grappling with mounting debts, irregular power supply, crop losses, and lack of compensation.

“Is this the time to splurge crores on beauty pageants when the very backbone of our economy — the farmers — are suffering in silence?” he asked. “Instead of wiping the tears of the distressed, is the government’s crowning glory going to be Miss World? This exposes the superficial and insensitive governance model of the Congress-led administration.”

Drawing attention to the hypocrisy of the Chief Minister, Subhash reminded media persons how Revanth Reddy, while in opposition, vociferously criticized similar events during the previous BRS government, including the Formula E-race. “What changed now, Mr. Reddy? Back then, you shouted from rooftops that public money was being wasted on glitz and glamour. Today, your government is doing the exact same thing, with far worse timing and even greater disregard for the people’s mood.”

In conclusion, Subhash issued a strong caution to the Revanth Reddy government:
“The BJP will not remain silent if Telangana’s traditions continue to be insulted and its citizens neglected. We demand that the government realign its focus towards alleviating the struggles of farmers, addressing infrastructure needs, and protecting our cultural identity. Telangana’s people deserve better than symbolic photo-ops and misplaced pageantry.”

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

Revanth Reddy Telangana BJP

Congress has been going a

Rahul Gandhi to Visit Bihar Tomorrow, Interact With Students in Darbhanga, to Watch Phule Movie...
The Telangana Bharatiya J

Telangana BJP Slams Revanth Reddy For Snubbing Telangana Culture
A 14-year-old differently

Shocking Murder of 14-Year-Old Differently-Abled Girl Triggers Outrage in Ramanagara
Congress on Wednesday hel

Congress Demands Special Session Of Parliament To Discuss Ceasefire With Pakistan, Rahul To Address Media...
orcas, also known as kill

Why Do Orcas Never Attack Humans? Swimmers Say They Feel Safer With Them Than Sharks
CAIT has long been runnin

CAIT Calls For Travel Boycott To Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi to Visit Bihar Tomorrow, Interact With Students in Darbhanga, to Watch Phule Movie in Patna

Rahul Gandhi to Visit Bihar Tomorrow, Interact With Students in Darbhanga, to Watch Phule Movie...

Shocking Murder of 14-Year-Old Differently-Abled Girl Triggers Outrage in Ramanagara

Shocking Murder of 14-Year-Old Differently-Abled Girl Triggers Outrage in Ramanagara

Congress Demands Special Session Of Parliament To Discuss Ceasefire With Pakistan, Rahul To Address Media On May 16

Congress Demands Special Session Of Parliament To Discuss Ceasefire With Pakistan, Rahul To Address Media...

Why Do Orcas Never Attack Humans? Swimmers Say They Feel Safer With Them Than Sharks

Why Do Orcas Never Attack Humans? Swimmers Say They Feel Safer With Them Than Sharks

CAIT Calls For Travel Boycott To Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

CAIT Calls For Travel Boycott To Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Entertainment

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers: Endgame From Best Film Category

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers:

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom Cruise’s Latest Action-Thriller

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking List, Beats Rihanna And Zendaya

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit?

Is Deepika Padukone Charging Rs 20 Crores For Starring Opposite Prabhas In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom