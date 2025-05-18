Telangana CM Orders Probe into Devastating Old City Hyderabad Fire Accident

The CM expressed grief and condolences over the death of 17 people in the fire mishap. He also conveyed sympathies to the bereaved families and assured them of full support from the state government

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered a thorough probe to unearth the root cause into the massive fire accident at Gulzar House in the Old City of Hyderabad. The Chief Minister stressed that preventive measures should be taken to prevent such fire accidents in the future and awareness should also be created among people.

The CM expressed grief and condolences over the death of 17 people in the fire mishap. He also conveyed sympathies to the bereaved families and assured them of full support from the state government

Soon after receiving information about the fire accident, CM Revanth Reddy called the Fire Service department and police officials on the phone and closely monitored the rescue operations. In addition to expediting the rescue operations, the CM asked the ministers who are available in the city and officials to rush immediately to the incident spot to provide better medical treatment to the victims.

The Chief Minister inquired Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and IG Nagi Reddy about the health condition of the injured and instructed them to shift the injured to the nearby hospitals for better medical treatment. The CM also spoke directly to the families of the victims on the phone and expressed deep sympathies for the loss of their family members. Assuring them of full support, the government already announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

CM Revanth Reddy commended the Fire services authorities for their prompt response and averted heavy loss of lives in the fire incident. The fire personnel rescued about 50 people from the house which was engulfed with fire, the Chief minister said that the team of the Fire services wing showed their strength and saved those trapped in the fire.

