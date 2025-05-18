Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Telangana CM Orders Probe Into Devastating Old City Hyderabad Fire Accident

Telangana CM Orders Probe Into Devastating Old City Hyderabad Fire Accident

The CM expressed grief and condolences over the death of 17 people in the fire mishap. He also conveyed sympathies to the bereaved families and assured them of full support from the state government

Telangana CM Orders Probe Into Devastating Old City Hyderabad Fire Accident

Telangana CM Orders Probe into Devastating Old City Hyderabad Fire Accident


Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered a thorough probe to unearth the root cause into the massive fire accident at Gulzar House in the Old City of Hyderabad. The Chief Minister stressed that preventive measures should be taken to prevent such fire accidents in the future and awareness should also be created among people.

The CM expressed grief and condolences over the death of 17 people in the fire mishap. He also conveyed sympathies to the bereaved families and assured them of full support from the state government

Soon after receiving information about the fire accident, CM Revanth Reddy called the Fire Service department and police officials on the phone and closely monitored the rescue operations. In addition to expediting the rescue operations, the CM asked the ministers who are available in the city and officials to rush immediately to the incident spot to provide better medical treatment to the victims.

The Chief Minister inquired Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and IG Nagi Reddy about the health condition of the injured and instructed them to shift the injured to the nearby hospitals for better medical treatment. The CM also spoke directly to the families of the victims on the phone and expressed deep sympathies for the loss of their family members. Assuring them of full support, the government already announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CM Revanth Reddy commended the Fire services authorities for their prompt response and averted heavy loss of lives in the fire incident. The fire personnel rescued about 50 people from the house which was engulfed with fire, the Chief minister said that the team of the Fire services wing showed their strength and saved those trapped in the fire.

ALSO READ: Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

 

Filed under

Revanth Reddy telangana Telangana CM

newsx

UP ATS Arrests ISI Spy From Rampur For Espionage Activities
newsx

IPL 2025 Playoffs Update: Gujarat Titans, RCB, Punjab Kings In; Mumbai Indians And Delhi Capitals...
newsx

Telangana CM Orders Probe Into Devastating Old City Hyderabad Fire Accident
An Australian man has spo

‘You Start to Go Crazy’: Australian Man Opens Up About Five Years of Horror Inside...
Indian businesswoman Nata

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris
Canadian Prime Minister M

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Federal Budget Will Be Presented in Autumn
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UP ATS Arrests ISI Spy From Rampur For Espionage Activities

UP ATS Arrests ISI Spy From Rampur For Espionage Activities

IPL 2025 Playoffs Update: Gujarat Titans, RCB, Punjab Kings In; Mumbai Indians And Delhi Capitals Battle For Final Spot

IPL 2025 Playoffs Update: Gujarat Titans, RCB, Punjab Kings In; Mumbai Indians And Delhi Capitals...

‘You Start to Go Crazy’: Australian Man Opens Up About Five Years of Horror Inside a Chinese Prison

‘You Start to Go Crazy’: Australian Man Opens Up About Five Years of Horror Inside...

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Federal Budget Will Be Presented in Autumn

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney Says Federal Budget Will Be Presented in Autumn

Entertainment

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom