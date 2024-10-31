Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Honors Indira Gandhi And Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

On Thursday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister, on his birth anniversary. The Chief Minister’s office stated, “On this significant day, CM Revanth Reddy honored both leaders for their monumental contributions to the nation.”

Earlier, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also commemorated Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in the national capital. He expressed that his grandmother’s sacrifices for national unity and integrity would forever serve as an inspiration. On social media platform X, he shared a video of Indira Gandhi, captioning it, “Panditji’s Indu, Bapu’s beloved, fearless, brave, justice-loving – India’s Indira!” He further remarked, “Grandma, your sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the nation will always inspire us all in our public service endeavors.”

Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917, to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kamala Nehru, served as India’s first and only female Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977, and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. She was tragically shot by two of her bodyguards at her official residence on Akbar Road, which sparked widespread anti-Sikh riots across the country.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, marking his birth anniversary. Following the tribute, the Prime Minister administered the Unity Oath and participated in the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ parade, also known as Unity Day Parade, held at the Parade Ground in Kevadia. On X, PM Modi stated, “My salutations to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. His highest priority was preserving the unity and sovereignty of the nation. His legacy will continue to inspire every generation.”

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel‘s birth anniversary is observed as National Unity Day, or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, on October 31. Since 2014, this day has been commemorated with ‘Run for Unity’ events nationwide, involving participants from diverse backgrounds. Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Patel is renowned for uniting all 562 princely states of pre-independent India, which played a pivotal role in establishing the Republic of India. He served as the nation’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 until his passing on December 15, 1950.

