Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Requests Meeting with PM Modi Over 42 percent OBC Reservation Bill

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an appointment to discuss two significant bills recently passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Announcing this development on social media platform X, the official Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated, “Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his appointment. The Chief Minister has sought the appointment of the Prime Minister in the wake of the passing of two separate bills by the Legislative Assembly regarding the creation of 42 per cent reservation for backward classes in education, employment sectors and local bodies. He requested an opportunity to meet with a group of leaders from Congress, BRS, BJP, AIMIM and CPI, who are represented in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.”

Proposal for an All-Party Meeting

CM Reddy has also suggested that representatives from various political parties in Telangana, including Congress, BRS, BJP, AIMIM, and CPI, come together to seek the central government’s support for these bills. The Telangana CMO reiterated this sentiment, stating, “All parties agreed to the proposal made by the Chief Minister during the debate on these two bills in the Legislative Assembly to meet the Prime Minister with representatives of all political parties to seek the support of the central government in providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs. In this context, the Chief Minister stated in the letter that an appointment should be made to seek the support of the central government on these two bills.”

Commitment to OBC Representation

On Monday, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that the OBC population in Telangana is estimated at 56.36 per cent and reaffirmed the state government’s dedication to securing a 42 per cent reservation for this group.

During a Telangana Assembly session, CM Reddy declared, “Today, as the Leader of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, as Chief Minister, I solemnly declare that based on the most scientific, methodically rigorous, and excruciating efforts of our people, we can say that the OBCs population in Telangana is 56.36 per cent.”

He further stated, “We are now resolving to ensure 42 per cent reservations for this Group in all walks of life – education, jobs and employment & political representation. Be on the right side of history & let each one of us become a champion of this historic move.”

Additionally, CM Reddy has urged all political parties to unite and approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi collectively to advocate for the approval of these bills.

