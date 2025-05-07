Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Review Situation After Operation Sindoor

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Review Situation After Operation Sindoor

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reviewed the situation after Operation Sindoor and Mock Drill today (Wednesday).

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Review Situation After Operation Sindoor

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reviewed the situation after Operation Sindoor and Mock Drill today (Wednesday).


Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reviewed the situation after Operation Sindoor and Mock Drill today (Wednesday).

Making several suggestions on the steps being taken in advance during the India Military strike on Pakistan, the CM and Deputy CM ordered the officials to take strict security measures to prevent any untoward incident anywhere in the state.

All the departments have been asked to work in complete coordination and ensure that people do not face any problems.

The Chief Minister enquired the officials about the arrangements being made for the supply of essential commodities and asked them to take every step to avoid shortage of essential commodities and no disruption in the supply chain to the people.

Special security measures will be taken at all Army and Navy offices in the Hyderabad and the security will also be enhanced at all defence establishments in the city.

The CM asked the police officials to tighten security at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and increase surveillance at all foreign consulates and embassies in Hyderabad. Adequate protection will be provided to foreign tourists visiting Telangana.

State intelligence teams are directed to coordinate with the central intelligence agency and a special information center will be established to closely monitor the security system from the Command Control Center.

CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM also reviewed arrangements made for a big rally to be organized from Secretariat to Necklace Road tomorrow ( Thursday ) at 6 pm. The CM and Deputy CM called the youth to participate in the rally and express solidarity with the Indian Army.

