Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Security Post-Operation Sindoor, Orders High Alert

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held a detailed review meeting on Wednesday following India’s targeted military strikes under Operation Sindoor and a state-wide mock drill. They issued directives for strict security protocols to prevent any untoward incidents across the state. The Chief Minister emphasized uninterrupted essential services and ordered departments to maintain coordination. He instructed officials to take immediate steps to ensure there is no disruption in the supply of essential commodities. The meeting also covered enhanced security arrangements for defence installations and a solidarity rally scheduled for Thursday.

Security Tightened Across Telangana

The Chief Minister and Deputy CM instructed police and intelligence officials to implement strict security measures at all Army and Navy offices in Hyderabad. Officials will increase surveillance at all defence establishments within the city. CM Revanth Reddy directed heightened security at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and ordered intensified monitoring at foreign consulates and embassies. Authorities will also ensure adequate protection for foreign tourists visiting Telangana.

Focus On Supply Chain And Emergency Coordination

The CM asked officials to closely monitor the availability and distribution of essential commodities. He directed them to ensure that the supply chain remains uninterrupted and that residents face no shortage of vital goods. All departments have been instructed to coordinate seamlessly and respond quickly in case of any emergencies.

State Intelligence To Coordinate With Central Agencies

Revanth Reddy directed state intelligence teams to work in close coordination with central intelligence agencies. He ordered the establishment of a special information center at the Command Control Center to continuously monitor the state’s security landscape. The team will track any suspicious activity and coordinate quick responses across departments.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the arrangements for a large public rally scheduled for Thursday at 6 PM. The rally will begin at the Secretariat and conclude at Necklace Road. The CM called on the youth of Telangana to participate in the event and express solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.

