Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Security Post-Operation Sindoor, Orders High Alert

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Security Post-Operation Sindoor, Orders High Alert

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the arrangements for a large public rally scheduled for Thursday at 6 PM.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Security Post-Operation Sindoor, Orders High Alert

'What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow': CM Reddy On Centre's Caste Census Decision


Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held a detailed review meeting on Wednesday following India’s targeted military strikes under Operation Sindoor and a state-wide mock drill. They issued directives for strict security protocols to prevent any untoward incidents across the state. The Chief Minister emphasized uninterrupted essential services and ordered departments to maintain coordination. He instructed officials to take immediate steps to ensure there is no disruption in the supply of essential commodities. The meeting also covered enhanced security arrangements for defence installations and a solidarity rally scheduled for Thursday.

Security Tightened Across Telangana

The Chief Minister and Deputy CM instructed police and intelligence officials to implement strict security measures at all Army and Navy offices in Hyderabad. Officials will increase surveillance at all defence establishments within the city. CM Revanth Reddy directed heightened security at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and ordered intensified monitoring at foreign consulates and embassies. Authorities will also ensure adequate protection for foreign tourists visiting Telangana.

Focus On Supply Chain And Emergency Coordination

The CM asked officials to closely monitor the availability and distribution of essential commodities. He directed them to ensure that the supply chain remains uninterrupted and that residents face no shortage of vital goods. All departments have been instructed to coordinate seamlessly and respond quickly in case of any emergencies.

State Intelligence To Coordinate With Central Agencies

Revanth Reddy directed state intelligence teams to work in close coordination with central intelligence agencies. He ordered the establishment of a special information center at the Command Control Center to continuously monitor the state’s security landscape. The team will track any suspicious activity and coordinate quick responses across departments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the arrangements for a large public rally scheduled for Thursday at 6 PM. The rally will begin at the Secretariat and conclude at Necklace Road. The CM called on the youth of Telangana to participate in the event and express solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.

Also Read: So Proud Of My Country Today: Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Operation Sindoor

 

Filed under

Mock Drill Operation Sindoor

Flight operations across

Flights Disrupted Across North India as Airspace Shifts; Airlines Waive Fees, Offer Refunds
Pakistan Prime Minister S

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Is scheduled To address The Nation At 10 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir gov

No Leaves, No Exams: Jammu & Kashmir Tightens Measures Amid Border Tensions
France condemned the terr

France Backs India’s Fight Against Terrorism As Russia Urges Restraint to Prevent Regional Escalation
newsx

Patiala Horror: 6 School Children, Cab Driver Killed In Head-On Crash With Tipper Truck
newsx

Special Pujas In Karnataka Temples For Indian Army’s Counter-Terror Operation
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Flights Disrupted Across North India as Airspace Shifts; Airlines Waive Fees, Offer Refunds

Flights Disrupted Across North India as Airspace Shifts; Airlines Waive Fees, Offer Refunds

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Is scheduled To address The Nation At 10 PM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Is scheduled To address The Nation At 10 PM IST

No Leaves, No Exams: Jammu & Kashmir Tightens Measures Amid Border Tensions

No Leaves, No Exams: Jammu & Kashmir Tightens Measures Amid Border Tensions

France Backs India’s Fight Against Terrorism As Russia Urges Restraint to Prevent Regional Escalation

France Backs India’s Fight Against Terrorism As Russia Urges Restraint to Prevent Regional Escalation

Patiala Horror: 6 School Children, Cab Driver Killed In Head-On Crash With Tipper Truck

Patiala Horror: 6 School Children, Cab Driver Killed In Head-On Crash With Tipper Truck

Entertainment

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media