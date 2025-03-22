Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Slams BJP; Kerala CM Asks Why States Are Punished For Following 1976 Population Policy

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin leads first state-level meet on delimitation, calls for fair representation, unites leaders against unfair seat reduction in Parliament.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Slams BJP; Kerala CM Asks Why States Are Punished For Following 1976 Population Policy


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin convened the first state-level meeting on delimitation in Chennai on Saturday, emphasizing that constituencies should not be redrawn based solely on population. He warned that a reduction in parliamentary representation would weaken states’ voices on critical issues.

Key Takeaways from the Meeting:

  • Opposition to Population-Based Delimitation: Stalin firmly opposed the idea of constituency delimitation based on current population figures. He stressed that reducing the number of representatives in Parliament would diminish states’ ability to express their views effectively.
  • Formation of a Joint Action Committee (JAC): Highlighting historical significance, Stalin announced the creation of a JAC to unify states against unfair delimitation. The meeting was attended by several Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and key political leaders from different states.
  • Commitment to Fair Delimitation: The Tamil Nadu government vowed to fight for a just delimitation process, ensuring states are not unfairly penalized.
  • Unity Among States: Stalin emphasized that the fight was not just for South India but for the entire country. Leaders like Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy attended the meeting, showing solidarity against unjust constituency changes.
  • Threat to Parliamentary Representation: Stalin pointed out that an unfair delimitation process could significantly reduce parliamentary seats for certain states, impacting their influence on national policymaking.
  • Demographic Penalty Argument: The DMK leader accused the central government of penalizing states like Tamil Nadu for successfully implementing population control measures. He stated that those who adhered to the National Population Policy should not be punished with reduced representation.
  • Concerns Over Manipur’s Situation: Stalin highlighted the ongoing crisis in Manipur, stating that the region’s voice is already being suppressed due to its limited parliamentary representation, an issue that could worsen with unfair delimitation.
  • External Dominance Fears: The Tamil Nadu CM warned that if the delimitation exercise is carried out unfairly, it could lead to an imbalance in representation, allowing certain regions to dominate others.
  • DMK’s Stance on Delimitation: Clarifying his party’s position, Stalin asserted, “DMK is NOT against delimitation. What we demand is FAIR DELIMITATION.”
  • Reactions from Other CMs:
    • Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accused the BJP of imposing a “demographic penalty” through the delimitation process.
    • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan argued that states implementing the National Population Policy of 1976 should be rewarded, not penalized, for their efforts.

The meeting underscored a growing concern among state leaders that an unfair delimitation process could weaken their influence in national politics. With multiple states voicing opposition, the debate over constituency redistribution is expected to intensify in the coming months.

