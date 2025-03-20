Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Attend Delimitation Meeting Scheduled By Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud are set to participate in a crucial meeting in Chennai, organized by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud are set to participate in a crucial meeting in Chennai, organized by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. The discussion will focus on the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

According to official sources, the meeting is scheduled for March 22, and both Reddy and Goud are expected to represent Telangana in the deliberations.

Ahead of this meeting, a delegation from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), including MP Kanimozhi, Tamil Nadu Minister K N Nehru, and former Union Minister A Raja, met Revanth Reddy in Delhi on March 13 to extend a formal invitation.

The proposed discussions hold significance as delimitation has been a subject of debate among political leaders, particularly concerning its impact on electoral representation. The outcome of this meeting could play a crucial role in shaping future political strategies for southern states.

