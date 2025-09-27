LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > India > Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced the launch of a dedicated tourism policy, marking a significant step in the state’s efforts to attract global investments and establish Hyderabad as a world-class destination. Pointing to Telangana’s diverse tourist attractions, from heritage sites and temples to modern urban experiences, Revanth Reddy invited investors to partner with the state in building sustainable tourism infrastructure.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: September 27, 2025 19:14:41 IST

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced the launch of a dedicated tourism policy, marking a significant step in the state’s efforts to attract global investments and establish Hyderabad as a world-class destination. He made these remarks while addressing the “Tourism Conclave – 2025” held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Highlighting a major gap since the formation of Telangana, the Chief Minister noted that despite the state completing ten years, no exclusive tourism policy had been introduced until now. “After our government came to power, we formulated a special tourism policy to accelerate growth in this vital sector,” he said.

The Chief Minister lauded Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao for successfully mobilizing investments worth over ₹15,000 crore in the tourism sector. “Such large-scale investments will not only boost the economy but also create employment opportunities for the youth of Telangana,” he added.

Revanth Reddy underlined Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage and modern infrastructure. “Hyderabad is not just the Old City; it is the Original City. Our vision is to transform Hyderabad into an international city that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with world capitals,” he said.

Urging both domestic and international investors to explore opportunities in Telangana, the Chief Minister assured them of safety and security. “Even during the India-Pakistan war, Hyderabad hosted the Miss World competition. That is the strength of this city. Telangana remains one of the safest places in the country, and your investments will be well protected here,” he emphasized.

Pointing to Telangana’s diverse tourist attractions, from heritage sites and temples to modern urban experiences, Revanth Reddy invited investors to partner with the state in building sustainable tourism infrastructure. “Invest in Telangana, reap the profits, and become part of our growth story,” he said.

Also Read: 

Tags: revanth reddytelanganatelangana-cmtourism

RELATED News

Coocaa Redefines 4K Value with the Launch of the 55-inch Y74 Plus Smart Google TV at INR 19,999 this Big Billion Days
Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America
Himachal Pradesh govt enhances sports infrastructure in the state
Viral Video Shows Bihar Government Teacher Earning 70-80K Per Month Failing At Simple Math: ‘Hum To Kisi Bhi Class Mein…’
Dr Niket Patel: Leading IVF Specialist from Anand Transforming Parenthood in India

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Shelbi Schauble And Why Is Everyone Talking About Her Viral Forecast?
"Celebrates human determination, spirit": PM Modi extends best wishes to athletes competing in World Para Athletics Championships
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India’s Batting Lineup, A Test For Pakistani Bowlers!
China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat
Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film
Durga Puja 2025: Behala Nutan Dal recreates Shibani Dham theme
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (28 Sept 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Spent Money On Charity
CARE Ratings Reaffirms Credit Rating of Aavas Financiers Limited, Revises Outlook to Positive
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Mohsin Naqvi’s Surprising Decision Ahead Of Pakistan’s Clash With India Has Fans Divided!
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025

QUICK LINKS