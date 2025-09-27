Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced the launch of a dedicated tourism policy, marking a significant step in the state’s efforts to attract global investments and establish Hyderabad as a world-class destination. He made these remarks while addressing the “Tourism Conclave – 2025” held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Highlighting a major gap since the formation of Telangana, the Chief Minister noted that despite the state completing ten years, no exclusive tourism policy had been introduced until now. “After our government came to power, we formulated a special tourism policy to accelerate growth in this vital sector,” he said.

The Chief Minister lauded Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao for successfully mobilizing investments worth over ₹15,000 crore in the tourism sector. “Such large-scale investments will not only boost the economy but also create employment opportunities for the youth of Telangana,” he added.

Revanth Reddy underlined Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage and modern infrastructure. “Hyderabad is not just the Old City; it is the Original City. Our vision is to transform Hyderabad into an international city that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with world capitals,” he said.

Urging both domestic and international investors to explore opportunities in Telangana, the Chief Minister assured them of safety and security. “Even during the India-Pakistan war, Hyderabad hosted the Miss World competition. That is the strength of this city. Telangana remains one of the safest places in the country, and your investments will be well protected here,” he emphasized.

Pointing to Telangana’s diverse tourist attractions, from heritage sites and temples to modern urban experiences, Revanth Reddy invited investors to partner with the state in building sustainable tourism infrastructure. “Invest in Telangana, reap the profits, and become part of our growth story,” he said.

