Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
Telangana CM Urges PM Modi To Take Action On Pakistan And Consider Merging POK With India

The Chief Minister expressed anguish over the killing of 28 innocent tourists in the brutal terrorist attack.

The Chief Minister expressed anguish over the killing of 28 innocent tourists in the brutal terrorist attack. Asserting that such heinous incidents should not occur in a rapidly developing India in the future, the CM appealed to the Union government to take stringent action against the terrorists.

On a call given by the Congress party, the state government organized a candlelight rally attended by delegates from more than 100 countries. It is high time that the Centre should fight back and root out terrorism. “The 140 crore people should be united, irrespective of politics and ideology, in this crisis,” the CM said. He added that his government conducted the rally to extend solidarity to the victim’s families and support the Union government in the fight against terrorism.

Since it is an emotional moment, CM Revanth Reddy appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deal with terrorist activities with an iron hand and protect the sovereignty of the country. “We all should be united and weed out terrorism. The 140 crore people of India should give a befitting answer to the terrorism-supporting country.”

The CM said that the state government expressed condolences to the bereaved families and was also ready to support them. “We are praying to God that the departed souls rest in peace.”

The Chief Minister also appealed to the Prime Minister to attack Pakistan and merge POK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir) with India. The CM recalled that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi retaliated during the 1967 China war and against Pakistan in the 1971 war. It was the brave Indira Gandhi who helped divide Bangladesh from Pakistan. Recognizing Indira Gandhi’s determination to save the country from the two major wars, BJP senior leader AB Vajpayee called Indira Gandhi “Goddess Durga Mata.” The CM urged the Prime Minister to fight against Pakistan like Indira Gandhi did, as the 140 crore Indians are ready to support the central government. “It is not the time for politics; all should be united in this crisis,” the CM said, adding that his government is ready to support the Prime Minister.

