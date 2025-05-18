Telangana Government Announces Compensation for Victims of Hyderabad Fire Tragedy

In the wake of a devastating fire that claimed 17 lives early Sunday morning near Gulzar Houz, close to Charminar in Hyderabad, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the victims.

In the wake of a devastating fire that claimed 17 lives early Sunday morning near Gulzar Houz, close to Charminar in Hyderabad, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the victims. This tragic incident has left many others injured, with the state government stepping in to support the affected families.

The fire broke out in a building that housed the Krishna Pearls shop and a residential complex, and authorities are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The Fire Incident and Rescue Efforts

The fire occurred in the early hours of Sunday, and local authorities rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 6:16 am. Firefighters arrived quickly, within minutes, and began their efforts to control the blaze. According to Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the fire could have been triggered by either a short circuit or a gas cylinder blast.

Mallu shared more details about the incident during a press briefing, saying:

“As per the preliminary information available, the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. The fire department received the information at 6:16 am and they reached the spot at 6:20 am with staff, equipment, and robots. A DFO is also seriously injured and has been admitted to the hospital. The Chief Minister is constantly monitoring the situation.”

The authorities worked tirelessly to rescue people trapped inside the building. However, the fire claimed the lives of 17 individuals, who were members of a family, including children and adults.

Government Support for the Victims

In response to this tragedy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased. Additionally, the government will cover the medical expenses of the injured.

Mallu said:

“An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased. The government will bear the expenses of the injured… We don’t know what the real reason is, maybe a short circuit or cylinder blast.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Condolences

As the news of the fire tragedy spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the lives lost. The Prime Minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each of the deceased’s next of kin, and Rs 50,000 for those injured, from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

In a statement shared on social media, the Prime Minister said:

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

Local Leaders Respond to the Tragedy

The Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, also expressed his deep shock over the tragic event. Reddy has been in constant contact with officials, and he has ordered immediate action to ensure the proper treatment of the injured. He has instructed officials to shift those who were hurt to nearby hospitals for better medical care.

Ponnam Prabhakar, a local leader, was at the scene during the rescue operations. Speaking to ANI, he confirmed the loss of life and the intense efforts of the fire department:

“17 members of a family were stuck in the fire accident. The fire department reached here immediately. The Chief Minister is in touch with the family members. Ponnam Prabhakar and all of us are monitoring the rescue operation here. We are now going to the hospital to check on the injured.”

Investigations Continue

While the cause of the fire remains unclear, local authorities are investigating whether it was caused by a short circuit or a gas cylinder explosion. The building was a mix of residential spaces and a commercial shop, and the authorities are working to gather more information to understand the sequence of events that led to the fire.

The fire tragedy has left the people of Hyderabad and the state of Telangana in mourning, as many families have lost their loved ones in this devastating incident.