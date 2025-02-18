Telangana Government Approves Early Leave For Muslim Employees During Ramzan 2025

Telangana government grants early leave to Muslim employees during Ramzan 2025 to break fast and offer prayers. The new rule will be effective from March 2-30.

Telangana government has issued an order granting permission for all Muslim employees to leave their offices early during the holy month of Ramzan in 2025. The directive, which will be effective from March 2 to March 30, allows Muslim government employees to depart their workplaces by 4 p.m. to break their fast and perform evening prayers.

The government has made this provision applicable to a wide range of Muslim employees, including those working in government offices, schools, and other state-run institutions. The decision was confirmed by Santhi Kumari, Chief Secretary to the Government, in an official order issued on February 15. The order reads: “Government hereby permits all Muslim employees, teachers, contract workers, outsourcing employees, and public sector staff working in Telangana to leave their offices and schools at 4 pm during the holy month of Ramzan from 02.03.2025 to 31.03.2025 to offer necessary prayers.”

Telangana Government has issued an order permitting all Government Muslim Employees/Teachers/Contract /Out-sourcing/Boards/ Corporations & Public Sector Employees working in the State to leave their Offices/Schools at 4.00 pm during the Month of Ramzan from 2nd March to 31st… pic.twitter.com/bMXUpxPr3m
— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2025

The directive outlines that Muslim employees will need to remain at work for extended hours if their presence is deemed essential for the performance of critical services during this period. This flexibility aims to accommodate the religious practices of the Muslim community while maintaining the smooth functioning of public services.

The early leave arrangement will be in effect throughout the duration of Ramzan, which this year is expected to start on the evening of February 28 and conclude on March 30. Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramzan, is expected to be celebrated on March 31, 2025.

During Ramzan, Muslims observe fasting from dawn till sunset and engage in prayers, community activities, and charity. Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftar, the meal to break the fast at sunset, are integral parts of the observance. As the holy month holds great significance, the Telangana government’s decision aims to support the community’s religious practices while ensuring minimal disruption to essential services.

This initiative highlights the state’s commitment to respecting the cultural and religious needs of its employees, fostering a more inclusive working environment.

