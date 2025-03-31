Telangana Government Clears Land In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Protests By UoH Students

The Telangana government continued clearing land in Kancha Gachibowli village, located in the IT corridor of Hyderabad, despite mounting protests by University of Hyderabad (UoH) students. The clearing operation, which began on Sunday afternoon, continued throughout the night and intensified on Monday morning with the deployment of additional earthmovers.

Government Plans to Develop IT Parks and Urban Infrastructure

The Telangana government plans to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli, expecting to generate ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 crore in revenue. The state has asserted its sole ownership of the land and aims to use it for the development of world-class infrastructure, IT parks, urban connectivity, and residential spaces.

Students Protest Against Land Clearance, Citing Environmental Impact

According to UoH students, 50 earthmovers were deployed to clear the land, which they claim is a rich green space home to diverse flora and fauna. A petition to preserve the entire 400-acre land as a national park is currently pending before the High Court, with a hearing scheduled for April 7.

On Sunday, over 50 students were detained by Cyberabad police for obstructing the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) from cutting down trees and clearing the land. Protesters cited a joint study by UoH and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)-India (2008-09), which documented over 455 species of flora and fauna in the area, including:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Herbs, shrubs, and creepers

Butterflies, odonates, and arachnids

Herpetofauna, birds, and mammals

Renowned climate activist from Manipur, Licypriya Kangujam, expressed her support for the University of Hyderabad students, advocating for the protection of the green cover and biodiversity in Kancha Gachibowli.

Government Defends Project, Citing Revenue Records

In response to the protests, the Telangana government reaffirmed its ownership of the land and warned that any dispute would be considered contempt of court. A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Monday clarified that revenue records confirm the land is not classified as forest land, contrary to some media reports.

The CMO also stated that TGIIC, after conducting a survey, had planned to preserve the famous Mushroom Rock and other natural rock formations within its development layout. Additionally, the corporation has decided to prepare a comprehensive Environmental Management Plan (EMP) to ensure sustainable development in the area.

University of Hyderabad Refutes Claims of Land Demarcation

Meanwhile, the University of Hyderabad issued a statement on Monday, denying the Telangana government’s claim that a survey was conducted in July 2024 to demarcate the 400-acre land. The university clarified that only a preliminary inspection of the land’s topography had taken place and that it had not agreed to any demarcation.

The university further stated that any transfer of land allocated to it requires formal approval from its Executive Council, which includes six nominees appointed by the President of India in their capacity as the Visitor of the University.

UoH Calls for Environmental Protection, Appeals to State Government

The university has decided to forward stakeholder concerns to the state government, urging it to reconsider its plans and prioritize environmental conservation and biodiversity in the area.

Despite growing protests and legal challenges, the Telangana government remains firm in its decision to proceed with the land clearance and development project in Kancha Gachibowli, setting the stage for a continued clash between development and environmental concerns.

ALSO READ: Should I Call It Emergency?’ Akhilesh Yadav While Attending The Idgah In Aishbagh