Monday, May 19, 2025
  Telangana Governor Expresses Grief Over Tragic Fire Accident Near Charminar

Telangana Governor Expresses Grief Over Tragic Fire Accident Near Charminar

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has expressed grief over the tragic fire accident that occurred at Gulzar Houz, near Charminar in Hyderabad, killing 17 people, including eight children.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has expressed grief over the tragic fire accident that occurred at Gulzar Houz, near Charminar in Hyderabad, killing 17 people, including eight children.

The Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, according to a statement by Raj Bhavan on Sunday.
Varma prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the accident.

Describing the accident as deeply distressing, the Governor said, “It is heart-wrenching to learn of the precious lives lost and the injuries sustained in this tragic fire. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief.”
He further directed the authorities to extend all possible medical assistance to the injured.
Earlier, a massive blaze that engulfed a building in Gulzar Houz area killed atleast 17 people, including eight children.
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of the victims who lost their lives in the fire incident.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the mishap, from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Modi said he was “deeply anguished” by the loss of lives in the fire at Gulzar Houz.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also expressed deep shock over the tragic fire mishap.
According to a fire department official, a preliminary examination of the blaze indicated that a short circuit led to the massive blaze. The cause of death of all 17 people was smoke inhalation. “Nobody had burn injuries,” Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services DG Y Nagi Reddy said.

(Expect the headline, nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, Inputs taken from ANI)

