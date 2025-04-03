Telangana High Court Orders Halt On work On Disputed Land Near Hyderabad University

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued a temporary order stopping all excavation and tree-cutting activities on 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli, near the University of Hyderabad.

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued a temporary order stopping all excavation and tree-cutting activities on 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli, near the University of Hyderabad. The court’s decision came after multiple petitions were filed against the large-scale removal of green cover, raising concerns about the ecological impact of the project.

The development has intensified ongoing protests by students and environmental activists who argue that the land serves as an essential ecological habitat, supporting diverse wildlife and unique natural formations.

Union Environment Ministry Seeks Clarification

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Environment has stepped in, seeking a detailed report from the Congress-led Telangana government on what it termed the “illegal clearing of vegetation” in the area. The ministry has also directed the additional chief secretary (forests), Telangana, to initiate legal action under relevant forest and wildlife laws if violations are confirmed.

Court Order and Legal Arguments

A division bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara issued the interim stay, ordering a halt to all land-clearing activities until further hearings, which are scheduled for Thursday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The petitions challenging the state government’s actions were filed by environmental organization Vata Foundation ENPO and retired scientist Kalapala Babu Rao. They question the implementation of Government Order (GO) 54, which facilitates the transfer of the disputed land to the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) for the development of IT infrastructure.

According to the petitioners, the land should be designated as a protected ecological zone due to its rich biodiversity, which includes species such as spotted deer, wild boars, star tortoises, and Indian rock pythons. They also highlight the presence of two lakes and distinct rock formations, arguing that these factors meet the criteria for classification as a reserved forest, regardless of government records.

Senior counsels S Niranjan Reddy and L Ravichandra, representing the petitioners, cited Supreme Court rulings that stress ecological characteristics over official classifications when identifying forest land.

On the other hand, Telangana Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy defended the government’s stance, asserting that the disputed land does not fall under the category of forest land and has been designated for industrial expansion.

Student and Activist Protests Gain Momentum

The controversy has ignited large-scale protests from university students and environmental activists. Demonstrators have organized marches, staged sit-ins, and boycotted classes in an effort to pressure the government to stop the land-clearing operations.

Earlier in the day, a protest rally led by students was stopped by the police, further fueling tensions on the issue.

Ministry Warns of Environmental Damage

In a letter to the Telangana government, the Union Environment Ministry pointed to reports of “illegal felling and removal of vegetation” in Kancha Gachibowli by TSIIC. The ministry acknowledged media coverage highlighting concerns about the destruction of local wildlife habitats, the potential impact on the lakes, and damage to the region’s unique rock formations.

With mounting pressure from legal, environmental, and student groups, the state government is likely to face increasing scrutiny over its land policies. The Telangana High Court is set to continue hearing the case at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, with the temporary stay remaining in place until further deliberations.

Must Read: ‘India 26%’ Trends On X, Know Why?