Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Telangana High Court Upholds Death Sentence for Five in 2013 Hyderabad Twin Blasts Case

Telangana High Court Upholds Death Sentence for Five in 2013 Hyderabad Twin Blasts Case

In a major development nearly twelve years after the horrific twin bombings that shook Hyderabad, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence for five senior members of the banned terrorist group, Indian Mujahideen, who were convicted for their involvement in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar blasts.

Telangana High Court Upholds Death Sentence for Five in 2013 Hyderabad Twin Blasts Case

Telangana High Court upheld the death sentence for five senior members of the banned terrorist group involved in the Hyderabad twin bombings


In a major development nearly twelve years after the horrific twin bombings that shook Hyderabad, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence for five senior members of the banned terrorist group, Indian Mujahideen, who were convicted for their involvement in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar blasts.

These deadly explosions, which took place on February 21, 2013, killed 18 people and left 131 others injured, causing panic and devastation in one of Hyderabad’s busiest commercial areas.

Convicts’ Appeals Rejected

A division bench of the High Court dismissed the appeals filed by the five convicts, effectively affirming the December 2016 ruling of a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, which had awarded them the death penalty.

The five men found guilty are:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Yasin Bhatkal

  • Zia-ur-Rehman, also known as Waqas

  • Asadullah Akhtar, also known as Haddi

  • Tehseen Akhtar

  • Aizaz Shaikh

They were convicted of planning and executing the coordinated bomb blasts that tore through the Dilsukhnagar area, a densely populated neighborhood filled with shops, food stalls, and commuters.

“Rarest of the Rare” Crime, Says Court

While delivering its judgment, the High Court observed that the trial court’s decision was fair, thorough, and supported by solid evidence presented by the NIA.

The bench described the act of terrorism as falling under the category of the “rarest of the rare”, making it eligible for the harshest punishment under Indian law.

The original trial by the NIA special court had found all five guilty under multiple legal provisions, including those in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Still an Option to Approach Supreme Court

Despite Tuesday’s ruling, the legal fight may not be over. The convicts still have the option to challenge the High Court’s verdict in the Supreme Court of India, which would be their last legal resort.

The confirmation of the death penalty, however, marks a major legal step in one of the most chilling terror cases the country has seen in recent years.

Blasts That Shook Hyderabad

The twin explosions took place within seconds of each other on a Thursday evening in Dilsukhnagar, a neighborhood known for its heavy foot traffic. One bomb exploded near a popular snack shop, while the other went off at a crowded bus stop just a few feet away.

The back-to-back blasts left a trail of chaos—shattered glass, twisted metal, and the cries of the injured—as rescue teams rushed to the scene and police launched a massive investigation.

In response to the High Court’s verdict, security was stepped up across several important areas in Hyderabad to prevent any untoward incident.

Law enforcement authorities have remained alert since the bombings, and Tuesday’s judgment has once again drawn attention to the importance of maintaining vigilance in public spaces.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Catholic Priest Fatally Shot Outside Kansas Church, Oklahoma Man Charged With Murder

Filed under

Hyderabad twin blasts

A 17-year-old Class 12 st

Varanasi Gang-Rape Case: Class 12 Student Abducted, Assaulted By 23 Men Over a Week
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Is Secretly Pushing To Stop Donald Trump’s China Tariffs
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh

Dubai Crown Prince In India-Here’s What To Expect From The High-Level Visit
newsx

World’s First De-Extincted Animal: Dire Wolves Return After 12,500 Years
South Korea is set to hol

South Korea to Hold Snap Presidential Election on June 3 After Suk Yeol’s Ouster
Telangana High Court uphe

Telangana High Court Upholds Death Sentence for Five in 2013 Hyderabad Twin Blasts Case
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Varanasi Gang-Rape Case: Class 12 Student Abducted, Assaulted By 23 Men Over a Week

Varanasi Gang-Rape Case: Class 12 Student Abducted, Assaulted By 23 Men Over a Week

Elon Musk Is Secretly Pushing To Stop Donald Trump’s China Tariffs

Elon Musk Is Secretly Pushing To Stop Donald Trump’s China Tariffs

Dubai Crown Prince In India-Here’s What To Expect From The High-Level Visit

Dubai Crown Prince In India-Here’s What To Expect From The High-Level Visit

World’s First De-Extincted Animal: Dire Wolves Return After 12,500 Years

World’s First De-Extincted Animal: Dire Wolves Return After 12,500 Years

South Korea to Hold Snap Presidential Election on June 3 After Suk Yeol’s Ouster

South Korea to Hold Snap Presidential Election on June 3 After Suk Yeol’s Ouster

Entertainment

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

Netflix Binge-Watcher’s Nightmare: A Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Watching New Shows In The UK!

Netflix Binge-Watcher’s Nightmare: A Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Watching New Shows In The UK!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film Will Blow Your Mind!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season 4?

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank