Telangana High Court Upholds Death Sentence for Five in 2013 Hyderabad Twin Blasts Case

In a major development nearly twelve years after the horrific twin bombings that shook Hyderabad, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence for five senior members of the banned terrorist group, Indian Mujahideen, who were convicted for their involvement in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar blasts.

Telangana High Court upheld the death sentence for five senior members of the banned terrorist group involved in the Hyderabad twin bombings

These deadly explosions, which took place on February 21, 2013, killed 18 people and left 131 others injured, causing panic and devastation in one of Hyderabad’s busiest commercial areas.

Convicts’ Appeals Rejected

A division bench of the High Court dismissed the appeals filed by the five convicts, effectively affirming the December 2016 ruling of a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, which had awarded them the death penalty.

The five men found guilty are:

Yasin Bhatkal

Zia-ur-Rehman, also known as Waqas

Asadullah Akhtar, also known as Haddi

Tehseen Akhtar

Aizaz Shaikh

They were convicted of planning and executing the coordinated bomb blasts that tore through the Dilsukhnagar area, a densely populated neighborhood filled with shops, food stalls, and commuters.

“Rarest of the Rare” Crime, Says Court

While delivering its judgment, the High Court observed that the trial court’s decision was fair, thorough, and supported by solid evidence presented by the NIA.

The bench described the act of terrorism as falling under the category of the “rarest of the rare”, making it eligible for the harshest punishment under Indian law.

The original trial by the NIA special court had found all five guilty under multiple legal provisions, including those in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Still an Option to Approach Supreme Court

Despite Tuesday’s ruling, the legal fight may not be over. The convicts still have the option to challenge the High Court’s verdict in the Supreme Court of India, which would be their last legal resort.

The confirmation of the death penalty, however, marks a major legal step in one of the most chilling terror cases the country has seen in recent years.

Blasts That Shook Hyderabad

The twin explosions took place within seconds of each other on a Thursday evening in Dilsukhnagar, a neighborhood known for its heavy foot traffic. One bomb exploded near a popular snack shop, while the other went off at a crowded bus stop just a few feet away.

The back-to-back blasts left a trail of chaos—shattered glass, twisted metal, and the cries of the injured—as rescue teams rushed to the scene and police launched a massive investigation.

In response to the High Court’s verdict, security was stepped up across several important areas in Hyderabad to prevent any untoward incident.

Law enforcement authorities have remained alert since the bombings, and Tuesday’s judgment has once again drawn attention to the importance of maintaining vigilance in public spaces.