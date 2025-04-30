‘Telangana Is A Model For Caste Census, Can Be India’s Blueprint’ Says Rahul Gandhi After Centre’s Caste Survey Move

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi reiterated Congress’ consistent demand for a nationwide caste census and called for a clear timeline from the Modi government for the implementation of the exercise.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday welcomed the Centre’s announcement to conduct a caste census during the next national census. He said that Telangana has emerged as a model state in implementing caste surveys and can serve as a blueprint for the entire country.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Gandhi reiterated Congress’ consistent demand for a nationwide caste census and called for a clear timeline from the Modi government for the implementation of the exercise.

“We had said in Parliament that we will make the Caste Census happen. We had also said that we would scrap the 50% cap, the artificial wall that is in place. Suddenly after 11 years, the caste census has been announced. We completely support it, but we want to know by when this will happen,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Highlighting successful examples of caste surveys at the state level, Gandhi drew a sharp comparison between Bihar and Telangana.

“There are two examples-Bihar’s and Telangana’s-and there is a vast difference between the two. Telangana has become a model in caste census and it can become a blueprint for the national exercise. We offer our support to the government in designing the caste census,” he added. LIVE: Congress party briefing by Shri @RahulGandhi at Congress Office, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi. https://t.co/ui4eStG0nw — Congress (@INCIndia) April 30, 2025

Congress leader emphasized that a caste-based census is the first step in a new development paradigm aimed at ensuring equitable representation of OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis in policymaking and national progress.

Rahul Gandhi also referred to Article 15(5), which allows for reservations in private educational institutions, and urged the BJP-led NDA government to start implementing the law immediately.

“Through the caste census, we will get the data, but we must move beyond it. We are raising key questions: What is the actual participation of backward communities in the country’s development? Not just reservation, but also representation in education, employment, and policy must be addressed,” he said.

Congress party had included the caste census as a key promise in its 2024 manifesto, vowing to challenge the 50% reservation ceiling and push for greater social justice through evidence-based policies.

