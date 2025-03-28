Telangana Minister Announces Largest Thermal Power Station Project; Find Out The Date Of Completion

The long-awaited 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Dameracherla, Nalgonda district, is on track to be fully operational by June this year. Telangana’s deputy chief minister and energy minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, provided this update in a status report presented in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday.

The long-awaited 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Dameracherla, Nalgonda district, is on track to be fully operational by June this year. Telangana’s deputy chief minister and energy minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, provided this update in a status report presented in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Largest Thermal Power Project Under State Ownership

Once fully operational, YTPS will be the largest thermal power project in India to be built at a single location under state government ownership. With a total installed capacity of 4,000 MW, the power plant comprises five units, each with a capacity of 800 MW.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Currently, only the second unit is operational, having commenced electricity generation on a commercial basis in December 2024. According to the minister’s report, the first unit is expected to be functional by the end of this month. The remaining three units are scheduled to be commissioned in phases by April, May, and June.

Delays and Challenges in Project Completion

The construction of YTPS began in 2017 and was originally expected to be completed by 2022. However, delays in obtaining necessary environmental clearances caused significant setbacks. Vikramarka explained that after coming to power in December 2023, the government prioritized the project and conducted a public hearing through the district collector to expedite environmental approvals. This paved the way for the inauguration of Unit-2 in December 2024, marking the beginning of power generation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Another major challenge was the lack of a proper coal transportation system from Singareni Collieries to YTPS. “We took the initiative to expedite railway construction and successfully established coal supply to the plant,” Vikramarka said.

Rising Costs Due to Delays

The repeated delays in project execution have led to a sharp increase in construction costs. Initially estimated at ₹29,900 crore, the cost has now escalated to ₹36,132 crore. “For thermal power projects, 80% of the funding comes from loans, while the remaining portion must be allocated as equity from the state budget. Unfortunately, previous budgets did not allocate the required funds,” the minister noted.

To address this issue, the state government has proposed ₹7,180 crore in the current year’s budget for ongoing thermal power projects, including both Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants.

A Key Step in Strengthening Power Infrastructure

Once fully functional, YTPS is expected to significantly enhance Telangana’s power supply and reduce dependence on external electricity sources. With the commissioning of all five units by June, the state aims to strengthen its energy security and meet the growing power demands of industries and households.

The government’s efforts to complete the project reflect its commitment to boosting power generation and infrastructure development in Telangana, setting the stage for a more reliable and self-sufficient electricity supply in the future.