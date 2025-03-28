Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Telangana Minister Announces Largest Thermal Power Station Project; Find Out The Date Of Completion

Telangana Minister Announces Largest Thermal Power Station Project; Find Out The Date Of Completion

The long-awaited 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Dameracherla, Nalgonda district, is on track to be fully operational by June this year. Telangana’s deputy chief minister and energy minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, provided this update in a status report presented in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday.

The long-awaited 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Dameracherla, Nalgonda district, is on track to be fully operational by June this year. Telangana’s deputy chief minister and energy minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, provided this update in a status report presented in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Largest Thermal Power Project Under State Ownership

Once fully operational, YTPS will be the largest thermal power project in India to be built at a single location under state government ownership. With a total installed capacity of 4,000 MW, the power plant comprises five units, each with a capacity of 800 MW.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Currently, only the second unit is operational, having commenced electricity generation on a commercial basis in December 2024. According to the minister’s report, the first unit is expected to be functional by the end of this month. The remaining three units are scheduled to be commissioned in phases by April, May, and June.

Delays and Challenges in Project Completion

The construction of YTPS began in 2017 and was originally expected to be completed by 2022. However, delays in obtaining necessary environmental clearances caused significant setbacks. Vikramarka explained that after coming to power in December 2023, the government prioritized the project and conducted a public hearing through the district collector to expedite environmental approvals. This paved the way for the inauguration of Unit-2 in December 2024, marking the beginning of power generation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Another major challenge was the lack of a proper coal transportation system from Singareni Collieries to YTPS. “We took the initiative to expedite railway construction and successfully established coal supply to the plant,” Vikramarka said.

Rising Costs Due to Delays

The repeated delays in project execution have led to a sharp increase in construction costs. Initially estimated at ₹29,900 crore, the cost has now escalated to ₹36,132 crore. “For thermal power projects, 80% of the funding comes from loans, while the remaining portion must be allocated as equity from the state budget. Unfortunately, previous budgets did not allocate the required funds,” the minister noted.

To address this issue, the state government has proposed ₹7,180 crore in the current year’s budget for ongoing thermal power projects, including both Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants.

A Key Step in Strengthening Power Infrastructure

Once fully functional, YTPS is expected to significantly enhance Telangana’s power supply and reduce dependence on external electricity sources. With the commissioning of all five units by June, the state aims to strengthen its energy security and meet the growing power demands of industries and households.

The government’s efforts to complete the project reflect its commitment to boosting power generation and infrastructure development in Telangana, setting the stage for a more reliable and self-sufficient electricity supply in the future.

ALSO READ: Delhi Vidhansabha Budget 2025: Delhi LoP Atishi Criticizes Ruling Party, Say, “Hope BJP Will Fulfil Its Promises in Budget Session”

Filed under

Largest Thermal Power Station State Ownership Telangana Minister

newsx

‘How Many Hindus Got Killed?’ Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Faces Protest For Alleged Anti Hindu...
newsx

‘Attempt Was Made To Kill Me’: Mamata Banerjee Questioned At University Of Oxford On RG...
The long-awaited 4,000 MW

Telangana Minister Announces Largest Thermal Power Station Project; Find Out The Date Of Completion
Novak Djokovic is picking

Novak Djokovic Powers Into Miami Open Semifinals, Sabalenka Dominates Women’s Draw
newsx

Smithsonian Faces Funding Cuts Under Trump’s Executive Order On ‘Improper Ideology’ Programs
The Delhi Assembly is set

Renaming Mustafabad? Delhi Assembly To Discuss Key Issues Friday
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘How Many Hindus Got Killed?’ Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Faces Protest For Alleged Anti Hindu Crimes In West Bengal

‘How Many Hindus Got Killed?’ Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Faces Protest For Alleged Anti Hindu...

‘Attempt Was Made To Kill Me’: Mamata Banerjee Questioned At University Of Oxford On RG Kar Rape And Murder Case

‘Attempt Was Made To Kill Me’: Mamata Banerjee Questioned At University Of Oxford On RG...

Novak Djokovic Powers Into Miami Open Semifinals, Sabalenka Dominates Women’s Draw

Novak Djokovic Powers Into Miami Open Semifinals, Sabalenka Dominates Women’s Draw

Smithsonian Faces Funding Cuts Under Trump’s Executive Order On ‘Improper Ideology’ Programs

Smithsonian Faces Funding Cuts Under Trump’s Executive Order On ‘Improper Ideology’ Programs

Renaming Mustafabad? Delhi Assembly To Discuss Key Issues Friday

Renaming Mustafabad? Delhi Assembly To Discuss Key Issues Friday

Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips